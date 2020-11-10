DANVILLE, Ill., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Heath Sign Company, the Euless, TX-based leader in the visual communications industry, was named the Grand Prize winner of the 2020 Watchfire LED Sign Awards for its renovation of the Fremont Street Experience canopy in Las Vegas, Nev. Click to Tweet.



The Fremont Street Experience canopy is the largest single video screen in the world, with more than 130,000 sq. ft. of digital signage. Adjacent to 10 casinos and more than 60 restaurants, the digital canopy is 1,500 feet long and is suspended 90 feet above a pedestrian mall. A light and audio show by Viva Vision can be viewed day and night, and a zip line operates the length of the canopy.

“Our affiliation with the Fremont Street Experience renovation is a real testimony to the reputation that Federal Heath has established through our many years of serving the Las Vegas community,” said Sid Rasnick, President and CEO of Federal Heath.

The $30 million project includes a screen that is seven times brighter than the original and four times sharper, making it vivid even during daylight hours, a first in the canopy’s history. The new digital canopy also allows rainwater to pass through the modules, and provides airflow to accommodate the area’s heat.

“Watchfire’s dealer partners are the cornerstone of our success, and our annual awards program recognizes their outstanding work in imagining and building beautiful and effective digital advertising,” said David Warns, Watchfire’s vice president of On Premise Sales. “The awards become more competitive every year as the industry matures and new digital capabilities are introduced. We congratulate Federal Heath and all of the 2020 award winners.”

Watchfire Signs established the awards program in 2014 to recognize Watchfire dealer partners who best showcase the capabilities of outdoor digital advertising. The sixth annual awards recognize on premise signs installed from January 1, 2019 to August 31, 2020 that display excellence in design, legibility of digital messages and advertising effectiveness.

For a complete list of winners, visit: http://www.watchfiresigns.com/signawards.

About Watchfire Signs

Watchfire Signs designs and engineers the best looking, most durable outdoor LED signs and digital billboards, which help businesses and organizations increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs since 1932 and LED signs, using meticulously sourced components from around the world, since 1998. The company has more than 60,000 Watchfire LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, visit www.watchfiresigns.com.

About Federal Heath

Federal Heath, a leader in the visual communications industry, offers innovative, comprehensive, and consistent solutions using Lean manufacturing and skilled account management teams to exceed customer requirements and satisfaction. From nationwide conversions and custom signs to maintenance programs, construction re-imaging, high-impact digital printing and on-premise engagement, Federal Heath is currently one of the few signage providers offering its global customers complete turnkey solutions. Federal Heath has more than twenty offices nationwide, including six state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. For more information about Federal Heath, please visit us at www.federalheath.com.

