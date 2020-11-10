CONVERSE, Tx., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) expands its presence in the San Antonio market with a new community in Converse, Texas, Hightop Ridge. This new community, located northeast of downtown San Antonio, offers stunning, upgraded homes starting in the $240s.



Hightop Ridge showcases a variety of one- and two-story homes with three to five bedrooms ranging in size from 1,414 square feet to just over 2,500 square feet. Every new construction home at Hightop Ridge is outfitted with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome Plus™ package showcasing designer-selected features and modern finishes. Interior upgrades found exclusively in these homes include sprawling granite countertops, a full suite of stainless steel Whirlpool® appliances, oversized wood cabinetry with crown molding, luxury vinyl-plank flooring and two-inch faux-wood blinds installed on all operable windows. Several energy-saving features such as ENERGY STAR recessed lighting, programmable thermostats and double-pane Low-E vinyl windows are also included.

This new construction community is ideally located near the intersection of I-10 and Loop 1604. Residents do not have to go far for family friendly amenities. Inside this serene neighborhood, residents will soon enjoy a community park with a gazebo, a children’s playground and a picnic area with grills that is perfect for a weekend barbeque with your friends and neighbors. Just outside the community is Converse City Park where families can enjoy a day of playing sports at one of the many sports fields, swimming at the pool or taking in the scenic lake views. Residents of Hightop Ridge enjoy the charm of living in a peaceful setting with quick access to a variety of employment opportunities, as well as the attractions of downtown including the San Antonio Zoo, Splashtown San Antonio and more.

Quick move-in opportunities are available in this premier community. For additional information about Hightop Ridge and the new homes available, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (888) 752-9215 ext 926 or visit LGIHomes.com/HightopRidge. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, the Hightop Ridge information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 40,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80a969e7-3df8-4822-bae5-a7727a8dfe87