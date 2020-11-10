TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Points (TSX:PTS) (Nasdaq:PCOM), the global leader in powering loyalty commerce, and Amadeus today announce a joint partnership with Caribbean Miles, Caribbean Airlines’ best-in-class loyalty program. This partnership, which builds on Amadeus’ already existing relationship with Caribbean Miles as the provider of its Passenger Service System, will make it possible for the airline’s loyalty program to better stimulate future demand while capacity is much reduced due to the ongoing global impact from COVID-19.



Starting today, through the seamless integration between Points’ Loyalty Commerce Platform and Amadeus’ Loyalty Management solutions, Caribbean Miles members will enjoy a more personalized experience when they purchase miles to boost their own balance, to transfer miles, or for the first time, gift miles to family and friends. Amadeus and Points plan to roll out even more member engagement ancillary solutions for Caribbean Miles later this year.

By partnering with Points, the Caribbean Miles team can look forward to significantly more guaranteed ancillary revenue and engagement for the loyalty program, especially important during this period of reduced travel demand. Points’ team of loyalty experts will ensure members can look forward to sophisticated marketing campaigns and can take advantage of tailored buy miles promotions without Caribbean Miles incurring additional costs or operational headaches.

“This launch speaks to how valuable our joint proposition with Amadeus really is for the industry,” said Rob MacLean, CEO of Points. “Together with Amadeus, we are thrilled to build out Caribbean Airlines’ already robust loyalty program, to help maximize its loyalty potential and ensure Caribbean Miles is a driving force in the region.”

Garvin Medera, Chief Executive Officer of Caribbean Airlines said: "Our goal is to constantly improve the customer experience for our Caribbean Miles members by introducing innovative ways for our customers to maximize their points. As we re-establish our network, our members can look forward to more value and reward capabilities and as we align our brand with the world’s most recognized partners.”

“We’re pleased to deepen our partnership with Caribbean Miles and Points. Amadeus’ loyalty technology brings our airline customers increased control over their programs, real-time interactions with members, and a wide range of personalized benefits,” says Nicola Arnese, Director of Customer Loyalty Solutions for Airlines at Amadeus. “Points is a key partner in our platform ecosystem. We have a strong loyalty offering for joint customers, including intelligent marketing powered by data insights, and improved accessibility and time-to-market thanks to the native integration with our Airline Platform.”

For more about Points’ Loyalty Commerce Platform, visit www.points.com . For more information about Amadeus Loyalty Management, visit https://amadeus.com/en/portfolio/airlines/loyalty-management .

About Points International

Points , (TSX: PTS)(NASDAQ: PCOM) is a trusted partner to the world’s leading loyalty programs, leveraging its unique Loyalty Commerce Platform to build, power, and grow a network of ways members can get and use their favourite loyalty currency. Our platform combines insights, technology, and resources to make the movement of loyalty currency simpler and more intelligent for nearly 60 reward programs worldwide. Founded in 2000, Points is headquartered in Toronto with teams operating around the globe.

For more information, visit points.com .

About Caribbean Airlines

Caribbean Airlines was established on September 27, 2006, and commenced operations on January 01, 2007. It is an authentic Caribbean airline which provides passenger and cargo services. The airline’s professional teams offer a genuine Caribbean experience on all its services and actively demonstrate the warmth of the islands both on and off the aircraft. Caribbean Airlines operates more than 600 weekly flights to 22 destinations in the Caribbean and North and South America. The airline’s fleet is comprised of Boeing 737-800 and ATR72-600 aircraft. Jointly owned by the people of Trinidad & Tobago and Jamaica, headquartered in Trinidad and Tobago, and with an operational base in Jamaica, Caribbean Airlines employs more than 1600 people.

The airline is a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and is recognized as an IATA Operational Safety Audit qualified airline. It is a certified FAA repair station as per regulation 145.

For more information on Caribbean Airlines, visit www.caribbean- airlines.com. Follow Caribbean Airlines on Facebook: www.facebook.com/caribbeanairlines and on Twitter @iflycaribbean.