On February 19, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleged that Jeld-Wen stated that its products, including doors, compete against those of other manufacturers based on price, and described the market in which the Company sells its doors as "highly competitive", that the Company also repeatedly attributed its strong margins and anticipated margin growth to legitimate business factors, such as "strategic pricing decisions" and an increased emphasis on "pricing optimization", that these and similar statements made by Defendants between January 26, 2017 and October 15, 2018were false and misleading because Defendants knew that Jeld-Wen was engaged in a price-fixing conspiracy, and that as a result of Defendants' misrepresentations, shares of Jeld-Wen's common stock traded at artificially inflated prices between January 26, 2017 and October 15, 2018.



On June 22, 2020, a consolidated complaint was filed, and the defendants filed their motions to dismiss the consolidated complaint on July 29, 2020.



On October 26, 2020, the court denied the defendants’ motion to dismiss the case.



