To fully harness the curative potential of these therapies and ensure greater reach and affordability to patients, it is imperative that aggressive investments in manufacturing technology and capacity are made today.Investments in manufacturing technology advancements including automation, single-use technologies, and GMP-in-a-box, will not only enable operational efficiency gains but also reduce project costs, generating benefits which can be transferred directly to the patients.



A large part of this growth in the cell and gene therapy product pipeline is being driven by small and mid-sized biotechs that depend on CDMOs to mitigate product development risks and diffuse infrastructure investments to be able to build future products pipeline.This research service focuses on the critical role being played by CDMOs in not only supporting new product research and development but also in creating standardized manufacturing protocols.



Additionally, the study explores different cross-sections of the market and discusses market dynamics for autologous and allogeneic solutions for cell and gene therapies and for products being manufactured for clinical trial use and for commercial markets. The variability in market dynamics, manufacturing protocols, and business models across cross-sections is high. Therefore, the study also covers the emergence of non-traditional CDMOs that have thrived as a result of this variability. The study also provides a comprehensive and critical analysis of nationally coordinated efforts towards infrastructure development and the rise of academic institutes and hospitals in meeting not only the demand from clinics, but also the demand of the commercial market. The study also analyses the growth of specialist CDMOs focusing on vectors and plasmids, for instance. The captures the regional outlook for growth based on the currently installed capacities as well as the pipeline investments being made towards expansion. Lastly, the study tracks growth opportunities across the entire product development spectrum from supply chain to upstream and downstream manufacturing.

