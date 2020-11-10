Conference call and webcast scheduled for November 10, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET (2:00 p.m. CET)
MAINZ, Germany, November 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”), a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and infectious diseases, today provided an update on its corporate progress and reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
“Yesterday’s announcement regarding the first interim analysis from our global Phase 3 trial for our COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BNT162, is a watershed moment for both our company and scientific innovation. These data bring us one step closer to a potential solution for the current global pandemic,” said Ugur Sahin, BioNTech’s CEO. “We have initiated the first rolling regulatory submission processes for our COVID -19 vaccine program in the EU, the UK and Canada and we are continuing to work with our partners to scale-up production capacity to prepare for a potential global launch of our COVID -19 vaccine, if approved. Besides the significant progress with BNT162, we have also continued to advance our broad oncology pipeline of 11 clinical stage therapies across 4 distinct drug classes. This week, we also highlighted single-agent clinical data from our ongoing Phase 1/2 trial for our next generation checkpoint immunomodulator, BNT311 – partnered with Genmab – which we believe could have potential across a range of solid tumors. We believe the prospects for the company have never been brighter.”
Third Quarter 2020 and Subsequent Updates
Infectious disease
COVID-19 Vaccine Program – BNT162
Clinical Updates
Commercial Updates
Regulatory Updates
Funding
Oncology
BioNTech has continued to advance its broad oncology pipeline of 11 product candidates in 12 ongoing trials. Since the beginning of the third quarter, the Company provided data updates for BNT111, BNT114, BNT131 and BNT311.
FixVac
Individualized neoantigen specific immunotherapy (iNeST)
Next-generation checkpoint immunomodulators
mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy
CAR-T cell immunotherapy
Neoantigen-Targeting T Cell therapy
Toll-Like receptor binding agonist
Corporate Development
In October, BioNTech acquired a GMP certified manufacturing facility from Novartis AG in Marburg, Germany. Once fully operational, the manufacturing site is expected to be one of the largest mRNA manufacturing sites in Europe. The facility will be used for commercial supply of BNT162b2 upon approval and will also provide additional capacity to support BioNTech’s therapeutic antibody and cell therapy programs.
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2020, were €990.5 million ($1,159.7 million1).
Revenue: Total revenue, consisting primarily of revenue from collaboration agreements, was €67.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to €28.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. For the period of nine months ended September 30, 2020, total revenue was €136.9 million, compared to €80.6 million for the comparative prior year period. The revenue from collaboration agreements overall increased due to the recognition of revenue from our new collaboration agreements signed with Pfizer and Fosun Pharma as part of the Company’s BNT162 vaccine program against COVID-19. The revenues from other sales transactions increased due to increased orders and include sales of diagnostic products, peptides, retroviral vectors for clinical supply and development and manufacturing services sold to third-party customers.
Research and Development Expenses: Research and development expenses were €227.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to €50.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. For the period of nine months ended September 30, 2020, total research and development expenses were €388.0 million, compared to €161.0 million for the comparative prior year period. The increase was mainly due to an increase in development expenses from our BNT162 program, our vaccine program against COVID-19. In addition, from May 6, 2020, the date of acquisition of our new U.S.-based subsidiary, BioNTech US Inc., contributed to our research and development expenses.
General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses were €23.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to €10.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. For the period of nine months ended September 30, 2020, total general and administrative expenses were €58.0 million, compared to €34.5 million for the comparative prior year period. The increase was mainly influenced by higher expenses for purchased management consulting and legal services as well as an increase in headcount leading to higher wages, benefits and social security expenses. In addition, from May 6, 2020, the date of acquisition of our new U.S.-based subsidiary, BioNTech US Inc., contributed to our general and administrative expenses.
Net Loss: Net loss was €210.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to €30.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. For the period of nine months ended September 30, 2020, total net loss was €351.7 million, compared to €120.9 million for the comparative prior year period.
Shares Outstanding: Shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020, were 240,785,575.
Full financial statements can be found in the 6-K filing as published on the SEC website under https://www.sec.gov/.
1 Amounts translated using the exchange rate published by the German Central Bank (Deutsche Bundesbank) in effect as of the date of transaction, if closed; otherwise as of September 30, 2020.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended including, but not limited to, statements concerning: our expected cash usage for 2020 and beyond; our anticipated cash runway; the planned next steps in BioNTech’s pipeline programs and specifically including, but not limited to, statements regarding plans to initiate clinical trials of BioNTech’s product candidates; expectations for data announcements with respect to BioNTech’s clinical trials; the timing for any potential emergency use authorizations or approvals for BNT162; the ability of BNT162 to continue to demonstrate the necessary efficacy and tolerability profile in our ongoing trial or upon potential commercialization in larger and more diverse patient populations; the potential safety and efficacy of BNT162 and our other product candidates; the nature of our clinical data, which is subject to ongoing peer review, regulatory review and market interpretation; and our ability to scale-up manufacturing capacity for BNT162 and supply the quantities of BNT162 to support clinical development and, if approved, market demand, including our production estimates for 2020 and 2021. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “may,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond BioNTech’s control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should review the risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in BioNTech’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 31, 2020 and in subsequent filings made by BioNTech with the SEC, including the quarterly report for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. Except as required by law, BioNTech disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on BioNTech’s current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|September
|December
|(in thousands)
|30, 2020
|31, 2019
|Assets
|(unaudited)
|Non-current assets
|Intangible assets
|€ 168,733
|€ 89,434
|Property, plant and equipment
|127,739
|93,044
|Right-of-use assets
|55,764
|55,018
|Other assets
|5,177
|-
|Total non-current assets
|€ 357,413
|€ 237,496
|Current assets
|Inventories
|12,368
|11,722
|Trade receivables
|7,170
|11,913
|Other financial assets
|17,843
|1,680
|Other assets
|54,146
|9,069
|Income tax assets
|724
|756
|Deferred expense
|9,127
|5,862
|Cash and cash equivalents
|990,461
|519,149
|Total current assets
|€ 1,091,839
|€ 560,151
|Total assets
|€ 1,449,252
|€ 797,647
|Equity and liabilities
|Equity
|Share capital
|246,310
|232,304
|Capital reserve
|1,441,631
|686,714
|Treasury shares
|(5,525)
|(5,525)
|Accumulated losses
|(776,541)
|(424,827)
|Other reserves
|21,808
|4,826
|Total equity
|€ 927,683
|€ 493,492
|Non-current liabilities
|Financial liabilities
|175,621
|68,904
|Other liabilities
|695
|-
|Contract liabilities
|76,773
|97,109
|Total non-current liabilities
|€ 253,089
|€ 166,013
|Current liabilities
|Tax provisions
|150
|150
|Provisions
|817
|762
|Financial liabilities
|3,021
|1,823
|Trade payables
|41,912
|20,498
|Contract liabilities
|70,250
|93,583
|Other financial liabilities
|132,157
|13,836
|Other liabilities
|20,173
|7,490
|Total current liabilities
|€ 268,480
|€ 138,142
|Total liabilities
|€ 521,569
|€ 304,155
|Total equity and liabilities
|€ 1,449,252
|€ 797,647
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
| Three months ended
September 30,
| Nine months ended
September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Revenues from contracts with customers
|€ 67,458
|€ 28,662
|€ 136,883
|€ 80,601
|Cost of sales
|(6,840)
|(4,230)
|(18,344)
|(12,925)
|Gross profit
|€ 60,618
|€ 24,432
|€ 118,539
|€ 67,676
|Research and development expenses
|(227,706)
|(50,396)
|(388,017)
|(161,039)
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(4,268)
|(670)
|(7,808)
|(1,908)
|General and administrative expenses
|(23,324)
|(10,582)
|(57,952)
|(34,481)
|Other operating income
|8,764
|347
|9,962
|1,340
|Other operating expenses
|(466)
|(5)
|(1,325)
|(163)
|Operating loss
|€ (186,382)
|€ (36,874)
|€ (326,601)
|€ (128,575)
|Finance income*
|474
|7,294
|1,067
|9,170
|Finance expenses*
|(21,081)
|(82)
|(24,455)
|(233)
|Interest expense related to lease liability
|(552)
|(433)
|(1,432)
|(1,283)
|Loss before tax
|€ (207,541)
|€ (30,095)
|€ (351,421)
|€ (120,921)
|Income taxes
|(2,491)
|(8)
|(293)
|(28)
|Loss for the period
|€ (210,032)
|€ (30,103)
|€ (351,714)
|€ (120,949)
|Attributable to:
|Equity holders of the parent
|(210,032)
|(30,103)
|(351,714)
|(120,833)
|Non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|-
|(116)
|€ (210,032)
|€ (30,103)
|€ (351,714)
|€ (120,949)
|Earnings per share
|in EUR
|Basic & diluted, loss per share for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent**
|€ (0.88)
|€ (0.14)
|€ (1.51)
|€ (0.59)
* Foreign exchange differences on a cumulative basis are either shown as finance income or expenses and might switch between those two positions during the year-to-date reporting periods.
** Numbers of shares for calculating the earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 have been adjusted to reflect capital increase due to 1:18 share split which occurred on September 18, 2019.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
| Nine months ended
September 30,
|2020
|2019
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Operating activities
|Loss for the period
|€ (351,714)
|€ (120,949)
|Income taxes
|293
|28
|Loss before tax
|€ (351,421)
|€ (120,921)
|Adjustments to reconcile loss before tax to net cash flows:
|Depreciation and amortization of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets
|26,202
|24,087
|Share-based payment expense
|24,148
|22,485
|Net foreign exchange differences
|80
|(170)
|Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|716
|11
|Finance income
|(1,068)
|(1,102)
|Interest on lease liability
|1,432
|1,283
|Finance expense
|7,275
|233
|Movements in government grants
|(8,500)
|-
|Other non-cash income
|(151)
|-
|Working capital adjustments:
|Decrease/(Increase) in trade receivable and contract assets
|(54,881)
|4,575
|Decrease/(Increase) in inventories
|(508)
|(4,945)
|(Decrease)/Increase in trade payables, other liabilities, contract liabilities and provisions
|95,058
|(60,003)
|Interest received
|784
|1,102
|Interest paid
|(1,643)
|(1,517)
|Income tax received (paid), net
|(261)
|(28)
|Net cash flows used in operating activities
|€ (262,738)
|€ (134,910)
|Investing activities
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|(40,664)
|(28,621)
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|8
|568
|Purchase of intangibles assets
|(5,247)
|(32,937)
|Acquisition of subsidiaries and businesses, net of cash acquired
|891
|(6,056)
|Net cash flows used in investing activities
|€ (45,012)
|€ (67,046)
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of share capital, net of costs
|680,122
|247,871
|Proceeds from loans and borrowings
|102,397
|8,067
|Repayment of loans and borrowings
|(904)
|-
|Payments related to lease liabilities
|(3,188)
|(2,215)
|Net cash flows from financing activities
|€ 778,427
|€ 253,723
|Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|470,677
|51,767
|Change in cash resulting from exchange rate differences
|635
|46
|Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
|519,149
|411,495
|Cash and cash equivalents at September 30
|€ 990,461
|€ 463,308
BioNTech SE
Mainz, GERMANY
