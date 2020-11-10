Beckett’s™ Tonics and Beckett’s™ ’27 non-alcoholic cocktails and spirits are made with distilled botanicals, extracts, natural flavors and spices found in popular beverage alcohol products. Now available at select Costco, Ralphs/Kroger, BevMo! and independent grocers in Southern California, as well as online at www.drinkbecketts.com, Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

Beckett’s™ Tonics and Beckett’s™ ’27 non-alcoholic cocktails and spirits are made with distilled botanicals, extracts, natural flavors and spices found in popular beverage alcohol products. Now available at select Costco, Ralphs/Kroger, BevMo! and independent grocers in Southern California, as well as online at www.drinkbecketts.com, Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS.

Attn: Food and Beverage Editors

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company (“Company” or “Tinley’s” or “Beckett’s”) is pleased to announce that its Beckett’s™ non-alcoholic ready-to-drink cocktails will be available at select Costco warehouses in advance of the busy Thanksgiving weekend.

Beckett’s™ full line of ready-to-drink non-alcoholic cocktails will launch under Costco’s “Road Show” program. Road shows typically bring pallet displays and brand ambassadors staged along high traffic aisles, and Beckett’s™ will be strategically placed in the wine & spirits department. Road Shows are Costco’s largest initiative designed to introduce and drive sales of new products.

The first round of road shows will take place on November 12-15, 2020 at the following locations:

Culver City - 13463 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

San Juan Capistrano - 33961 Doheny Park Rd, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

“As the first brand to combine a comprehensive lineup of both non-alcoholic ready-to-drink cocktails and liquors under the same brand, all at mid-market prices, Beckett’s™ is uniquely positioned to drive the growth of the ‘low no alcohol’ category with mainstream consumers,” said Rick Gillis, President of Beckett’s USA. “Costco embarks on comprehensive ‘treasure hunts’ for promising new products as part of their road show selection process, and we’re delighted to be the first product in this category selected for this program.”

The “Low No Alcohol” category, popularly known as the “sober curious” category, is generating $18 billion in annual revenue worldwide, representing one of the fastest-growing beverage categories globally. Recognizing that only one third of US adults drink beverage alcohol regularly, “Low-No Alcohol” beverages offer the other two-thirds of the population adult-style alternatives to sodas and waters.

Beckett’s™ non-alcoholic products are made with the same distilled botanicals, spices, terpenes and natural flavors that are found in national brand spirits and liquors. The products launching at Costco will be Beckett’s™ Tonics sparkling, non-alcoholic gin and tonic, lime margarita, Moscow mule and paloma. All are vegan, gluten free and are made with a tiny fraction of the sugar typically found in traditional alcohol spirits and sodas.

Costco is the second-largest retailer in the world (after Walmart) and the world’s largest wine retailer. It operates nearly 700 warehouses throughout North America, with additional locations in Europe, Asia and Australia.

Beckett’s™ is also available in select Ralph’s (Kroger), BevMo! and independent supermarkets in Southern California, as well as online throughout the USA on Amazon, Walmart.com and www.drinkbecketts.com. The Company also plans to launch its products in select on-premises bar and restaurant locations and in Canada later this year.

About Beckett’s Tonics California

Beckett’s Tonics California, a subsidiary of The Tinley Beverage Company, created the Beckett’s™ Tonics and Beckett’s™ ’27 line of liquor-inspired, terpene-infused, non-alcoholic beverages. Beckett’s™-branded products are available in mainstream food, beverage and specialty retailers, as well as on-premises locations, primarily in California. Please visit www.drinkbecketts.com for recipes, product information and home delivery options.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or refers to forward-looking information and is based on current expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.

Products, formulations and timelines outlined herein are subject to change at any time.

For further information on Beckett’s Tonics California, including media inquiries, please contact:

Beckett’s Tonics California

Jeffrey Maser

info@drinkbecketts.com

Twitter: @drinkbecketts

Instagram: @drinkbecketts

www.drinkbecketts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c980848-975a-40e7-a747-7e1ffa452ce5