According to this report the global video analytics market was valued at $4.10 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $20.80 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.7% from 2020 to 2027.



Video analytics is the video content analysis to detect the anomalies, spatial, and temporal occurrences, and automatically generate alarms or alerts to the concerned user. Video analytics software can also simplify forensic analysis of historical data to classify trends, patterns, and incidents. Video analytics automates the video surveillance process by delivering high-end benefits to the users at reduced cost. In the recent years, an increase in demand for actionable insights from the video data has given rise to deployment by the end users from the public as well as the private sector.



Rise in demand for automation of video tracking and management drives the demand for video analytics across various industries such as banking, financial services, retail, airports, manufacturing, and others. In addition, demand for IP-based security cameras, and growth in concern over safety and security pertaining to life & assets are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. However, an increase in the number of false alarms during bad weather or poor lightning conditions and the high cost of initial installment are anticipated to restrict the market growth. Furthermore, use of advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning with video analytics, rise in requirement of business intelligence and insights, and an increase in need of edge-based analytics to recognize and profile applications are the major factors expected to provide opportunities for the market growth.



The global video analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, application, and region. By component, the market is classified into software and services. By deployment, the market is categorized into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of organization size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By application, the market is divided into retail, healthcare, BFSI, transportation & logistics, government, manufacturing, mining, and others. By Region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players operating in the global video analytics market include AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Aventura Technologies, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intellivision, PureTech Systems, Inc., Verint Systems, Inc., Quognify, and others.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global video analytics market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global video analytics market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Based on deployment type, the cloud segment is expected to exhibit significant growth rate in the global video analytics market size during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to low investment, ease of use, and low maintenance cost. Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment generated the highest revenue for video analytics market share in 2019, the growth in need to safeguard data along with rise in awareness of security events boosts the growth of the market across large enterprises. Based on application, the retail sector dominated the overall market in 2019 and is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of this sector is mainly attributed to the increase in need to monitor consumer behavior, buying criteria, the pattern of product selection, and time spending on particular sections in the retail industry. In addition, growth in requirement of solutions for customer engagement, queue management, loss prevention, and store optimization is also driving the need of video analytics in the retail industry.



