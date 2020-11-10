WAWA, Pa., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa, Inc., today announced that this Veterans Day, the company will once again offer free coffee of any size to veterans, active military members and their families, all day, with no military ID required. This will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at all of Wawa’s more than 900 stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, DC and Florida.

“At Wawa supporting our military is part of our DNA and each year, Veterans Day gives us a chance to thank our troops, and, in our own small way, give something back to these brave and dedicated men and women,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s President and CEO. “Once again, we plan to honor our military and their families with free coffee on Veterans Day, and also through a socially-distanced care package assembly at our Wawa headquarters the Tuesday before Veterans Day. In its 10th year, we’ve been providing troops abroad with a taste of home through our coffee care packages, and we are passionate about continuing this tradition for years to come.”

Operation Taste of Home care packages are an annual tradition organized by Wawa Associates and supported by the USO of Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey who together help send more than 5,000 care packages to our military currently deployed. This Tuesday, Nov. 10, Wawa associates and members of the USO, Air National Guard and Army National Guard will safely assemble more than 5,000 care packages to be sent to our military service men and women abroad. The event will definitely look a little different with health screenings, assembly shifts and face coverings, but the mission of supporting service members will remain the same. In addition, The Wawa Foundation will present a check to the USO for $763,332, funds raised through in-store coin and scan campaigns held at every Wawa store during the summer of 2020, including a $50,000 scan match from The Wawa Foundation. The funds go to programs supporting the military and their families and are distributed to the local USO centers located throughout Wawa’s operating area. Since 2012, The Wawa Foundation has raised over $7.5 million to support USO programs and services that help to keep service members connected to family, home and country.

Wawa has sent hundreds of thousands of cups of coffee and care packages to our military overseas who have written to request it. Partnering with the USO to formally send care packages to the troops is just one of the many ways Wawa shows support and thanks for the great men and women who serve our country.

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. A chain of more than 860 convenience retail stores (over 600 offering fuel), Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.

Contact: public.relations@wawa.com