BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisitPay , the leader in patient financial engagement, today announced it is partnering with WellSpan Health, an integrated health system that serves central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland. VisitPay’s digital patient platform will provide WellSpan staff with the tools needed to enhance online payment functions and capabilities for its patients.



In a move to simplify patients’ financial experience, VisitPay’s solution will be available to patients at WellSpan’s more than 200 care locations, including its eight hospitals. With the new solution, patients will not only benefit from receiving comprehensive cross-visit billing statements on the device of their choosing, they will also have access to easily create a custom financial payment plan that best fits their needs.

“When we can find a better way through innovative digital solutions that make the healthcare experience easier for our patients, we are making a difference,” explained Richard Harley, vice president, treasury management services, WellSpan Health. “VisitPay’s seamless integration with the MyWellSpan patient portal allows our patients simplified access to all their financial information.”

With over half of patients preferring digital payment systems that improve visibility into healthcare costs,1 VisitPay’s solution meets patients’ demands for a simplified, streamlined billing experience. WellSpan patients will benefit from a single monthly statement for the entire family that consolidates bills from hospitals, doctors and other clinicians, while also including an easy-to-read explanation of benefits.

“With the true economic impact of today’s recession yet to be fully realized, providers need to be intentional in providing patients with solutions that are flexible and tailored to the circumstances of both the individual and their family,” said Kent Ivanoff, CEO and co-founder of VisitPay. “We are excited to work with WellSpan in driving forward a future of care that puts the patient’s physical and financial well-being first.”

WellSpan is the fourth in a series of premiere enterprise health systems to partner with VisitPay in the past three months. The platform’s continued adoption and attention signals a growing national commitment towards creating an overall better healthcare experience for users.

1 Based on The 2020 VisitPay Report



About VisitPay

Founded in 2010, VisitPay is the leader in patient financial engagement. The company’s third-generation cloud-based platform is used by the nation’s largest and most innovative health systems to deliver transparency, choice, and control to patients managing healthcare payments and transactions. Through VisitPay, patients can access a comprehensive accounting of their financial obligations, as well as critical health plan and healthcare information, via a health system-branded portal. VisitPay’s proprietary analytics tailor consistent and fully compliant financing options that meet the unique needs of patients and their families, creating a simplified billing experience that drives both higher payment rates and improved patient satisfaction scores. VisitPay’s investors include Norwest Venture Partners, Flare Capital Partners, and Ascension Ventures. For more information about VisitPay, visit www.visitpay.com . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . Visit our Company Blog to access case studies, thought leadership, and news.

