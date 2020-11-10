WASHINGTON, DC, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL), a fintech holding company providing technology and financial services solutions, is announcing today that Argus Technology Partners, Inc. (“Argus”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Xalles Technology Inc., has executed a Master Reseller Agreement (MRA) with AMT-USC, LLC, which stands for American Made Technologies-United States Corporation (“AMT”), to provide quantum computing and biometric security solutions.



Argus plans to bring the AMT solutions to specific markets including banking and finance, healthcare, energy and government agencies. This agreement is expected to generate over $2 million in revenue to Argus within the first 12 months.

AMT-USC has been creating breakthrough solutions in advanced Multi Biometric ICAM, Quantum Application Emulation Software, Quantum Virtual Server Systems, Neural AI predictive software and High V Security Solutions, and becoming a provider of the National Defense Initiatives-2019 supplying Defense and Intel Agencies. AMT is working with DARPA, the FBI, and DISA in product development to support requests to present to DoD, Sandia Labs, DoE, QIE Quantum Alliance, NRC, NASA, NSA and other agencies.

Intelligence Analytics, Person of Interest Quantum Pattern Facial Recognition, Biometric ICAM, Military Biometric Vehicle access, Fleet Defense Naval Agencies, Battle Control Predictive Analytics and Military Simulations, and Launch Vehicle Protection are some of the specific applications that AMT solutions provide.

“The Argus team is pleased to be partnering with AMT through this Master Reseller Agreement to bring these innovative technology solutions to our vast independent sales network,” stated David Baldwin, Argus Technology Partners President. “We identified immediate project opportunities for the AMT biometric security and quantum computing solutions that will produce tremendous revenue for both companies. We also saw synergies with our other technology partners for solutions integration.”

Argus will initially be focused on deploying the Multi Biometric ICAM, Quantum Application Emulation Software, and Quantum Virtual Server Systems to its client base.

About Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL)

Xalles Holdings Inc. is a holding company that focuses on direct investments in disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks acquisition targets in which it can invest and accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. The company places emphasis on leveraging blockchain technologies to provide industry-leading financial reconciliation and auditing solutions, which, over time, will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams. For more information visit: http://Xalles.com

About AMT-USC, LLC

Cutting edge software developers since 1990, creating the first Satellite Based Image Processing software (now called GIS) to one of the first RAID 5 hardware and software solutions. AMT, started in 2011, continued development of advanced hardware and advanced software solutions for security, healthcare and cloud technology, this led to the founding of AMT-USC, LLC in January 2017. In late 2019, AMT initiated product rollouts in the commercial sector. The AMT-USC solutions are now being acquired and adapted by Energy, Oil, Mining, Banking and Finance, Transportation and Logistics, Smart Car Guidance, Commercial Drone Flight Path Control and Air Traffic Control with great success. “We turn Quantum Physics into Solutions." For more information visit: www.amtusc.com

About Argus Technology Partners, Inc.

Argus Technology Partners is a technology solutions company, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xalles Technology Inc. Argus’ unique advantage is their reach into a wide range of U.S. and international companies in multiple vertical markets, from financial services, healthcare and manufacturing as well as food services, technology companies and government agencies. For more information visit https://argustechpartnersinc.com/

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Info@Xalles.com

www.Xalles.com

202.595.1299 Office