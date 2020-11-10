Dublin, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Commercial Building Automation Market - 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
How should the mobile industry address the vast business opportunity in connected smart buildings? The total installed base of connected systems in Europe and North America reached an estimated 20.5 million systems in 2019. The analyst forecasts that the installed base will grow at a CAGR of 11.0 percent in the two regions to reach 34.4 million connected building automation systems in 2024. Get a 360 degree perspective on the rapid evolution of the global building automation market in this comprehensive strategy report.
The Commercial Building Automation Market is the second report analysing the latest developments on the smart buildings market in Europe and North America. This report provides you with 200 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.
Executive summary
1 Introduction to smart buildings
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Types of commercial building automation
1.3 Building automation market segments
1.4 Macro trends
1.5 Market drivers
1.6 Technology drivers
1.7 Market barriers
1.8 Industry consortiums, certifications and standards
2 Networks and communications technologies
2.1 Overview
2.2 Building automation protocols
2.3 Networking technologies
2.4 Wireless versus wired communications
3 Technology providers and OEMs
3.1 Market overview
3.2 HVAC and energy management
3.3 Lighting and window control
3.4 Fire safety, security and access control
3.5 Elevator and escalator management
3.6 Audio, video and entertainment
3.7 Water management
4 Building management system and application vendors
4.1 Market overview
4.2 Building management system vendors
4.3 Building automation application providers
5 Market forecasts and conclusions
5.1 Market trends and analysis
5.2 Europe
5.3 North America
5.4 Rest of World outlook
5.5 Cellular IoT device shipments and connections
Glossary
Index
