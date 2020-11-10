Dublin, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Commercial Building Automation Market - 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

How should the mobile industry address the vast business opportunity in connected smart buildings? The total installed base of connected systems in Europe and North America reached an estimated 20.5 million systems in 2019. The analyst forecasts that the installed base will grow at a CAGR of 11.0 percent in the two regions to reach 34.4 million connected building automation systems in 2024. Get a 360 degree perspective on the rapid evolution of the global building automation market in this comprehensive strategy report.

The Commercial Building Automation Market is the second report analysing the latest developments on the smart buildings market in Europe and North America. This report provides you with 200 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

Highlights from this report:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies.

360-degree overview of the smart building & building automation ecosystem.

Summary of industry trends in key vertical market segments.

Statistical data on adoption of building automation systems in Europe and North America.

New market forecasts lasting until 2024.

Detailed reviews of the latest initiatives launched by industry players.

Updated profiles of 60 key vendors in this market.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

Which are the main verticals within smart buildings and building automation?

What are the main drivers behind the growth in this market?

What are the challenges and roadblocks towards widespread adoption?

What are the business models and channels-to-market for smart building solutions?

Which are the leading building management system (BMS) vendors?

How are product OEMs and BMS vendors positioning themselves?

What Connectivity Technologies Are Smart Building System Vendors Betting On?

What is the potential market size for cellular IoT in building automation?

How will the smart building market evolve in the next five years?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

1 Introduction to smart buildings

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of commercial building automation

1.3 Building automation market segments

1.4 Macro trends

1.5 Market drivers

1.6 Technology drivers

1.7 Market barriers

1.8 Industry consortiums, certifications and standards

2 Networks and communications technologies

2.1 Overview

2.2 Building automation protocols

2.3 Networking technologies

2.4 Wireless versus wired communications

3 Technology providers and OEMs

3.1 Market overview

3.2 HVAC and energy management

3.3 Lighting and window control

3.4 Fire safety, security and access control

3.5 Elevator and escalator management

3.6 Audio, video and entertainment

3.7 Water management

4 Building management system and application vendors

4.1 Market overview

4.2 Building management system vendors

4.3 Building automation application providers

5 Market forecasts and conclusions

5.1 Market trends and analysis

5.2 Europe

5.3 North America

5.4 Rest of World outlook

5.5 Cellular IoT device shipments and connections

Glossary

Index

