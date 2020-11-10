TELESTE CORPORATION MANAGER´S TRANSACTIONS 10.11.2020 AT 15:15
Teleste Oyj has today 10.11.2020 received the following announcement of manager´s transactions.
Teleste Oyj – Manager´s Transactions – Tianta Oy
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tianta Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Korpimies, Vesa
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Teleste Oyj
LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20201110122050_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2017-09-27
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007728
Nature of the transaction: PLEDGING
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3,600,000 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 3,600,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-01-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007728
Nature of the transaction: PLEDGING
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 150,000 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 150,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-04-15
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007728
Nature of the transaction: PLEDGING
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 659,712 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 659,712 Volume weighted average price: N/A
TELESTE CORPORATION
