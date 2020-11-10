



TELESTE CORPORATION MANAGER´S TRANSACTIONS 10.11.2020 AT 15:15





Teleste Oyj has today 10.11.2020 received the following announcement of manager´s transactions.





Teleste Oyj – Manager´s Transactions – Tianta Oy

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tianta Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Korpimies, Vesa

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Teleste Oyj

LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20201110122050_2

Transaction date: 2017-09-27

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007728

Nature of the transaction: PLEDGING

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3,600,000 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 3,600,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A

Transaction date: 2020-01-30

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007728

Nature of the transaction: PLEDGING

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 150,000 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 150,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A

Transaction date: 2020-04-15

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007728

Nature of the transaction: PLEDGING

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 659,712 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 659,712 Volume weighted average price: N/A

TELESTE CORPORATION

