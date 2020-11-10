TELESTE CORPORATION MANAGER´S TRANSACTIONS 10.11.2020 AT 15:15
Teleste Oyj has today 10.11.2020 received the following announcement of manager´s transactions.
Teleste Oyj – Manager´s Transactions – Tianta Oy
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tianta Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Korpimies, Vesa
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Teleste Oyj
LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20201110120751_2
Transaction date: 2020-05-20
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007728
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 7,265 Unit price: 4.15 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 7,265 Volume weighted average price: 4.15 EUR
Transaction date: 2020-05-25
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007728
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3,783 Unit price: 4.3868 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 3,783 Volume weighted average price: 4.3868 EUR
Transaction date: 2020-05-27
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007728
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 4.6984 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 10,000 Volume weighted average price: 4.6984 EUR
Transaction date: 2020-08-13
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007728
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 4.185 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 4.185 EUR
TELESTE CORPORATION
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Teleste Oyj
Littoinen, FINLAND
