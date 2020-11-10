HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 10 NOVEMBER 2020 AT 4.00 P.M. EET

Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Momea Invest Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Liitola, Olli

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Harvia Oyj

LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69_20201110145151_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-09

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 17 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(2): Volume: 38 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(3): Volume: 30 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 85 Volume weighted average price: 20.1 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-09

Venue: BATS EUROPE - CXE DARK ORDER BOOK (CHID)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 96 Unit price: 20.05 EUR

(2): Volume: 106 Unit price: 20.05 EUR

(3): Volume: 300 Unit price: 21.6 EUR

(4): Volume: 115 Unit price: 21.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 617 Volume weighted average price: 21.09254 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-09

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 71 Unit price: 20.05 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 71 Volume weighted average price: 20.05 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-09

Venue: JSSI

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 73 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(2): Volume: 67 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(3): Volume: 74 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(4): Volume: 68 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(5): Volume: 69 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(6): Volume: 73 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(7): Volume: 75 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(7): Volume: 499 Volume weighted average price: 21.8 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-09

Venue: MHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 50 Unit price: 20.15 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 50 Volume weighted average price: 20.15 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 16 Unit price: 20 EUR

(2): Volume: 495 Unit price: 20 EUR

(3): Volume: 13 Unit price: 20 EUR

(4): Volume: 75 Unit price: 20 EUR

(5): Volume: 127 Unit price: 20 EUR

(6): Volume: 53 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(7): Volume: 40 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(8): Volume: 101 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(9): Volume: 149 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(10): Volume: 25 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(11): Volume: 29 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(12): Volume: 20 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(13): Volume: 110 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(14): Volume: 70 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(15): Volume: 25 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(16): Volume: 80 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(17): Volume: 45 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(18): Volume: 100 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(19): Volume: 30 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(20): Volume: 175 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(21): Volume: 2 Unit price: 20.2 EUR

(22): Volume: 183 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(23): Volume: 42 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(24): Volume: 350 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(25): Volume: 100 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(26): Volume: 40 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(27): Volume: 44 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(28): Volume: 90 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(29): Volume: 500 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(30): Volume: 17 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(31): Volume: 50 Unit price: 20.2 EUR

(32): Volume: 3 Unit price: 20.2 EUR

(33): Volume: 12 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(34): Volume: 307 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(35): Volume: 189 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(36): Volume: 83 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(37): Volume: 45 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(38): Volume: 10 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(39): Volume: 104 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(40): Volume: 199 Unit price: 20.4 EUR

(41): Volume: 199 Unit price: 20.4 EUR

(42): Volume: 61 Unit price: 20.6 EUR

(43): Volume: 50 Unit price: 20.6 EUR

(44): Volume: 218 Unit price: 20.6 EUR

(45): Volume: 314 Unit price: 20.6 EUR

(46): Volume: 20 Unit price: 20.6 EUR

(47): Volume: 10 Unit price: 20.6 EUR

(48): Volume: 83 Unit price: 20.7 EUR

(49): Volume: 8 Unit price: 20.7 EUR

(50): Volume: 72 Unit price: 21 EUR

(51): Volume: 39 Unit price: 21.2 EUR

(52): Volume: 9 Unit price: 21.2 EUR

(53): Volume: 4 Unit price: 21.2 EUR

(54): Volume: 28 Unit price: 21.2 EUR

(55): Volume: 11 Unit price: 21.2 EUR

(56): Volume: 6 Unit price: 21.2 EUR

(57): Volume: 108 Unit price: 21.2 EUR

(58): Volume: 5 Unit price: 21.2 EUR

(59): Volume: 350 Unit price: 21.2 EUR

(60): Volume: 100 Unit price: 21.2 EUR

(61): Volume: 30 Unit price: 21.2 EUR

(62): Volume: 47 Unit price: 21.2 EUR

(63): Volume: 56 Unit price: 21.2 EUR

(64): Volume: 7 Unit price: 21.2 EUR

(65): Volume: 2 Unit price: 21.2 EUR

(66): Volume: 53 Unit price: 21.3 EUR

(67): Volume: 18 Unit price: 21.4 EUR

(68): Volume: 1 Unit price: 21.4 EUR

(69): Volume: 34 Unit price: 21.4 EUR

(70): Volume: 289 Unit price: 21.4 EUR

(71): Volume: 20 Unit price: 21.4 EUR

(72): Volume: 8 Unit price: 21.4 EUR

(73): Volume: 129 Unit price: 21.6 EUR

(74): Volume: 53 Unit price: 21.4 EUR

(75): Volume: 87 Unit price: 21.7 EUR

(76): Volume: 312 Unit price: 21.6 EUR

(77): Volume: 100 Unit price: 21.6 EUR

(78): Volume: 100 Unit price: 21.6 EUR

(79): Volume: 100 Unit price: 21.6 EUR

(80): Volume: 28 Unit price: 21.6 EUR

(81): Volume: 74 Unit price: 21.6 EUR

(82): Volume: 45 Unit price: 21.6 EUR

(83): Volume: 80 Unit price: 21.6 EUR

(84): Volume: 130 Unit price: 21.6 EUR

(85): Volume: 90 Unit price: 21.6 EUR

(86): Volume: 350 Unit price: 21.6 EUR

(87): Volume: 10 Unit price: 21.6 EUR

(88): Volume: 347 Unit price: 21.7 EUR

(89): Volume: 118 Unit price: 21.7 EUR

(90): Volume: 23 Unit price: 21.7 EUR

(91): Volume: 100 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(92): Volume: 238 Unit price: 21.7 EUR

(93): Volume: 63 Unit price: 21.7 EUR

(94): Volume: 17 Unit price: 21.7 EUR

(95): Volume: 50 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(96): Volume: 53 Unit price: 21.7 EUR

(97): Volume: 100 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(98): Volume: 116 Unit price: 21.7 EUR

(99): Volume: 106 Unit price: 21.7 EUR

(100): Volume: 22 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(101): Volume: 25 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(102): Volume: 167 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(103): Volume: 10 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(104): Volume: 120 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(105): Volume: 9 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(106): Volume: 21 Unit price: 21.7 EUR

(107): Volume: 350 Unit price: 21.7 EUR

(108): Volume: 88 Unit price: 21.7 EUR

(109): Volume: 15 Unit price: 21.7 EUR

(110): Volume: 164 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(111): Volume: 36 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(112): Volume: 6 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(113): Volume: 73 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(114): Volume: 104 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(115): Volume: 329 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(116): Volume: 62 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(117): Volume: 20 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(118): Volume: 132 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(119): Volume: 75 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(120): Volume: 119 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(121): Volume: 288 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(122): Volume: 5 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(123): Volume: 5 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(124): Volume: 13 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(125): Volume: 87 Unit price: 21.9 EUR

(126): Volume: 230 Unit price: 21.9 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(126): Volume: 12,002 Volume weighted average price: 21.01497 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-09

Venue: POSIT (XPOS)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 80 Unit price: 20.05 EUR

(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 21.45 EUR

(3): Volume: 50 Unit price: 21.5 EUR

(4): Volume: 69 Unit price: 21.6 EUR

(5): Volume: 50 Unit price: 21.6 EUR

(6): Volume: 137 Unit price: 21.65 EUR

(7): Volume: 50 Unit price: 21.65 EUR

(8): Volume: 45 Unit price: 21.75 EUR

(9): Volume: 50 Unit price: 21.85 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(9): Volume: 631 Volume weighted average price: 21.41712 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-09

Venue: UBS MTF (XUBS)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 45 Unit price: 21.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 45 Volume weighted average price: 21.6 EUR

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel. +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 74.1 million in 2019, and together with EOS, the pro forma net sales of the group exceeded in 2019 an estimated EUR 90 million. Harvia Group employs more than 500 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.