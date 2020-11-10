|Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital social
|Article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers
|Date
|Nombre total d'actions composant le capital social
|Droits de vote bruts
|Droits de vote nets
|31/10/2020
|19,969,658
|22,680,090
|22,669,797
|Société cotée sur Euronext Paris, compartiment B – Indice : CAC SMALL – Éligible SRD long - ISN : FR0000074072 ; Reuters : BIGPA ; Bloomberg : BIGFP
