LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata®, the digital identity company for healthcare, today announced the appointment of Mark McArdle to Senior Vice President of Products and Design. Mr. McArdle has more than two decades of experience in software development, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), in Cybersecurity and advanced products for the enterprise, SMB, and consumer markets.



In his new role, Mark is responsible for leading all product management and product design activities across the Imprivata portfolio of digital identity solutions, and accelerating delivery of innovative solutions with higher value to Imprivata customers. His responsibilities align with the Imprivata digital identity framework for healthcare, a unified, security- and efficiency-focused strategy for managing identities across the complex healthcare ecosystem, which has already received a strong reception and adoption from Imprivata customers.

“A passionate out-of-the-box thinker and innovator, Mark will be instrumental in leading our product strategy in alignment with our company vision, which includes both our current foundational and market-leading solutions, as well as our developing product lines for future market opportunities,” said Gus Malezis, CEO of Imprivata. “I look forward to Mark engaging with our customers and his team, and building upon the success of our products and bringing new solutions into our exciting future.”

“Imprivata is the world leader in trusted digital identity management for healthcare delivery organizations,” said Mr. McArdle. “I’m thrilled to join this world-class team and apply my cybersecurity, SaaS, and enterprise expertise to help advance the technology that has enabled thousands of global HDO’s to successfully manage and secure digital identities across healthcare’s hyper-complex environment.”

Prior to joining Imprivata, Mr. McArdle was the CTO of eSentire, a pioneer and leader in CyberSecurity Managed Detection and Response. He was responsible for all engineering, systems, and product management functions, including the expansion of SOC capabilities into Europe. Prior to eSentire, Mr. McArdle was SVP of Product Development at McAfee, where he was responsible for product management and engineering of the consumer business unit and guided the industry’s first transition from a retail boxed product line to an award-winning and market-leading global SaaS “always on, always up to date” delivery model. Additionally, he was part of McAfee strategic acquisitions focusing on leading and emerging cyber technologies.

About Imprivata

Imprivata®, the digital identity company for healthcare, provides identity, authentication, and access management solutions that are purpose-built to solve healthcare’s unique workflow, security, and compliance challenges. Imprivata enables healthcare securely by establishing trust between people, technology, and information across the increasingly complex healthcare ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.imprivata.com.

Media Contact:

Kerry Pillion

781-761-1452

kpillion@imprivata.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d35da4f5-540f-4aae-8203-e79b312f2342