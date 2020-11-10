WALTHAM, Ma., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallMiner, the leading provider of speech and customer engagement interaction analytics, has been named a Silver Stevie® Award winner in the 17th Annual International Business Awards®. CallMiner was recognized in the Most Valuable Corporate Response category for its Coronavirus Customer Think Tank, a collaborative online community created to help organizations develop and share resources for addressing customer concerns during COVID-19.

CallMiner’s recent survey – Customer Experience Insights from the Pandemic: Brand Performance, Consumer Preferences and Lessons Learned – revealed that most organizations are struggling to identify and respond to changing customer concerns. The Coronavirus Think Tank helped leading brands and institutions overcome these challenges by working together to share best practices, experiences and insights.

“The team at CallMiner immediately recognized the seismic business and customer service challenges our customers faced at the onset of the pandemic. We knew we needed to use our experience and expertise to help organizations navigate their new reality, which demanded all of us adapt to an accelerated pace of change overnight,” said Adam Walton, COO and head of Customer Success at CallMiner. “The collaboration that took place within the Think Tank helped organizations take care of their customers during an incredibly difficult time. This award is for all those inside and outside CallMiner who participated and shared their resources so generously. Together, we made a difference.”

CallMiner’s Coronavirus Customer Think Tank features free, customer- and CallMiner-developed speech analytics categories that empower brands to analyze interactions, uncover what matters most for consumers and employees, and respond quickly and effectively.

“Despite the unprecedented impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on organizations and working people worldwide, the number and quality of nominations we received in this year’s International Business Awards attests to the continued outstanding performance of many organizations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “The commitment we’ve seen through these nominations to maintaining the success, health, and safety of employees, customers, and communities is truly impressive.”

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2020 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories. To see the full list of Stevie Award winners, please visit: www.StevieAwards.com/IBA

For more details about CallMiner’s Coronavirus Customer Think Tank, please visit: https://callminer.com/coronavirus/

