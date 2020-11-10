PHOENIX, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC., a leading technology-enabled third-party logistics solutions provider offering award-winning technology, people-powered customer service, and extensive multimodal carrier relationships, was recognized by the Phoenix Business Journal in the 2020 Arizona Corporate Excellence (ACE) Awards on November 2, 2020. GlobalTranz was recognized as one of the Valley’s five largest private companies as ranked by 2019 revenue, included among the Top 50 Private Companies and honored as one of the Top 25 Fastest Growing Companies.



The rankings for the fastest growing companies are based on a revenue score that includes a measurement of revenue growth over a two-year period. In its 26th year, the goal of the ACE Awards is to develop an increasing sense of knowledge sharing and community among private companies through recognition of the Top 50 and Fastest Growing 25 private companies in Arizona. Each year since 2011, GlobalTranz has been named an ACE Fastest Growing Company by the Phoenix Business Journal, delivering consistent growth since its inception in 2003.

“We are proud of this recognition by the Phoenix Business Journal ACE Awards, and proud to be a part of the Arizona business community since our beginnings in 2003 as a technology disruptor in the logistics industry,” said Bob Farrell, chairman and CEO of GlobalTranz. “Our technology-centric strategy and innovations have allowed GlobalTranz to continue growing during these difficult times by providing our customers with logistics solutions that allow them to achieve their key business goals. Thank you to all our great employees, customers, freight agents and carrier partners for helping us achieve this milestone.”

The company’s innovative technology facilitates the movement of freight and logistics solutions by connecting over 25,000 shipping customers with its network of more than 120 less-than truckload (LTL) and over 50,000 best-in-class truckload carriers.

Over the past year, GlobalTranz has worked closely with customers to provide them with solutions and technology innovations to navigate market uncertainties. The company recently released its next generation mobile app, and has integrated with leading ecommerce platforms to enable shippers to offer their customers competitive LTL rates within the shopping cart experience. The company launched new Final Mile and Pop Up Fleet solutions to provide customers with options to manage the surge in e-commerce delivery volumes and tight capacity in the market.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a full-service third-party logistics provider, bringing award-winning customer service, exceptional industry expertise and market-leading technology to shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers (LSP). GlobalTranz’s people-powered approach combined with comprehensive, relationship-driven support provides shippers of all sizes with fast and reliable, multi-modal transportation services as well as strategic supply chain solutions – enabling them to optimize efficiency and deliver on business goals. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2020, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #9 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S., and Inbound Logistics ranked GlobalTranz as #4 on their list of Top 10 3PL Providers.

