Billinero's October 2019 winner, Brad Zupan, with Billinero Executive Vice President, Chris Campbell outside Zupan's home in Indiana. Billinero™ is a mobile application that was launched in August 2019 by Centier Bank. The digital-only, prize-linked savings account has a game-like approach, offering customers the opportunity to win cash prizes of $1,000 monthly and at least $10,000 quarterly at no risk while also increasing their financial savings. The application is currently available to users who reside in Arkansas, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, South Carolina, or Virginia. For more information on Billinero™, go to http://www.billinero.com.

Chicagoland, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CHICAGOLAND -- Billinero, an app-based savings account powered by Centier Bank, launched in 2019 introducing the concept of a digital prize-linked savings account to users across the country. The app, developed by a team of innovators in tech, marketing, and banking, has awarded over $60,000 in cash prizes to savers since launch.



Chris Campbell, Executive Vice President of Billinero and Vice President at Centier Bank, said the concept of prize-linked savings accounts became popular in 2014 with the introduction of the American Savings Promotion Act. His team wanted to develop an app that would be offered to users inside as well as outside of its current footprint, while also making saving convenient, accessible, and exciting.



“There was a lot of success in the concept of prize-linked savings accounts at credit unions—both in the U.S. and abroad,” explained Campbell. “It was initially positioned as a ‘lottery’ or ‘gambling’ concept, but that’s not accurate, as people don’t have to pay money for the chance at winning. They save their own money.”



Campbell said Indiana-based, independently-owned Centier Bank, has been in business for 125 years, and attributes its longevity to visionary leadership, always keeping up with innovation, change, and projecting the needs of clients. Billinero was recently announced as the recipient of the 2020 Innovators Award by Purdue University Northwest.



“An independent bank isn’t usually where people expect to see this kind of innovation coming from—people would typically expect this from big banks on Wall Street,” Campbell said. “Our tenacious team decided to expand our footprint into the innovative world of app-based bank accounts and introduce gamified banking outside of our current client base.”



As the playing field in the banking industry is rapidly changing and becoming more digitized, with digital banks popping up more frequently, Campbell said it’s important for any bank—big or small—to keep evolving and innovating.



“You always want to meet the needs of the client—even before they know what their needs are,” he said. “We’re seeing more people take interest in the idea that they can set up a savings account from the comforts of their own home in a matter of minutes.”



Campbell said since the launch of Billinero, prize-linked savings accounts have become more well-known and people are excited at the idea of winning money and saving more money.



“We hope to continue to pave the way for unique savings methods with Billinero, so users can earn chances to win $1,000 in our monthly drawings and $10,000 in quarterly drawings,” Campbell said.

Billinero’s next $10,000 drawing is Dec. 31, 2020. Users can sign up in the App or Google Play stores. For more information about Billinero, go to Billinero.com. For more information about Centier Bank, go to centier.com.

###

About Billinero™

Attachment

Jessica Cantarelli Billinero 219-755-6140 x 1840 pr@billinero.com