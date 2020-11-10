MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovuHealth , the healthcare industry’s leading consumer engagement company, today announced an agreement with AlohaCare, a leading health plan in Hawai`i, to engage the plan’s Medicaid members to close important healthcare gaps.



AlohaCare will implement NovuHealth’s Medicaid Quality Solution, which motivates historically disengaged members to take advantage of their access to healthcare services, such as prenatal and well-baby visits. NovuHealth boosts member engagement by applying behavioral science strategies and its omni-channel communications platform to create a highly personalized member experience. The result: improved health outcomes and plan performance.

“Motivating some of our Medicaid members to engage proactively in their health has been an ongoing challenge that’s been exacerbated during the global pandemic,” said Francoise Culley-Trotman, AlohaCare’s chief executive officer. “With NovuHealth's expertise and successful track record in engaging members, more of our members will receive the care they need.”

"NovuHealth is honored to be chosen by AlohaCare as the platform to engage with and improve the health of AlohaCare’s members throughout Hawai`i,” said Steve Wigginton, CEO of NovuHealth. “NovuHealth’s recent merger with Revel Health will further benefit AlohaCare in the months ahead as we integrate breakthrough applied behavioral research and health action technologies to engage Medicaid members and increase access to AlohaCare’s best-in-class health plan and network of providers.“

About AlohaCare

AlohaCare is a community-led, non-profit health plan founded in 1994 by Hawai`i’s community health centers and is the only local health plan solely dedicated to serving statewide beneficiaries of Hawai`i's QUEST Integration (Medicaid) and Medicare Special Needs Plan program. For more information, visit www.alohacare.org .

About NovuHealth + Revel

Revel and NovuHealth merged on Oct. 1, 2020 to become the leading technology platform company focused on healthcare member engagement. The Revel + NovuHealth platform delivers best-in-class, personalized healthcare loyalty programs with breakthrough applied behavioral research and health action technologies. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Revel + NovuHealth deliver personalization at scale for the most trusted healthcare organizations in all 50 states, including seven of the 10 largest health insurers and representing 65 percent of all members in government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid. Learn more at www.therevolutioncontinues.health .