The new PowerPod 2 from Electriq Power is a high-performance, cobalt-free residential battery storage system that builds upon key features of the company’s flagship PowerPod system.

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electriq Power (“Electriq”) , a developer of intelligent and integrated home energy storage, management, and monitoring solutions, announces the launch of the PowerPod 2 , the next-generation version of their industry-leading PowerPod residential battery system. This new high-performance, cobalt-free model builds upon key features of the company’s flagship PowerPod system and PowerPod LFP technology to create the optimal energy storage solution.



Notable product enhancements of the PowerPod 2 include:

More power: 11.4 kW of DC solar input (AC-coupled available in early 2021)

Improved power output: 7.6 kW continuous and 9.1 kW peak for 60 seconds

96% round-trip efficiency

Outdoor-rated battery (NEMA 3R)

Resilient communication with PowerPod during power and internet outages via built-in LTE

Modular and easy to install, plus guaranteed commissioning during installation with LTE

Grid services-ready through OpenADR 2.0b certification or Electriq-developed PowerADR protocol



Additionally, the PowerPod 2 is equipped with Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LiFePO4), or LFP, batteries, which are rapidly becoming the industry standard. The non-toxic, non-hazardous LFP solution allows for longer battery cycle life, increased reliability, and enhanced safety.

“With each new generation, the PowerPod product continues to raise the bar on hardware, software, and control functionalities for residential energy storage systems," said Frank Magnotti, CEO of Electriq Power. “This one builds upon our success with PowerPod 1 and offers a very robust and safe LFP-based storage system at an affordable price. We believe that the PowerPod 2 is one of the most capable, feature-rich residential battery systems on the market, and we look forward to receiving feedback from customers and installers in the coming months.”

Electriq Power has been expanding its operations and capabilities to meet growing demand for energy storage solutions. In September, the company announced definitive agreements with Emergent Microgrid, a provider of turnkey microgrids, and Lilypad Energy, a provider of data analytics solutions.

Electriq Power is currently accepting preorders for the PowerPod 2, with volume deliveries expected in January 2021.

About Electriq Power

Electriq Power is an energy storage company developing hardware and software solutions for the clean energy market. Based in California, Electriq designs, engineers and assembles fully integrated energy management and storage solutions for homes and small businesses, with systems deployed across North America. Electriq Power is dedicated to moving the world to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. For more information visit www.electriqpower.com or contact info@electriqpower.com

