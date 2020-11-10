BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced it has joined the U.S. Chapter of 1t.org - the Trillion Trees Platform led by the World Economic Forum and American Forests to support the global movement to conserve, restore and grow 1 trillion trees worldwide. Verizon has pledged to double its current goal, set in 2019, of 10 million trees planted by 2030 to 20 million trees . The company’s reforestation efforts include planting over three million trees since 2009. In addition, the company is introducing its most sustainable retail bag ever, showcasing the collaboration across the company on actions to protect the planet. These initiatives are part of Citizen Verizon , the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement, and reinforce the company’s commitment to Climate Protection with the goal of becoming carbon neutral in their operations by 2035.



“Verizon is committed to protecting our planet for future generations. We’re taking broad climate actions including investing in renewable energy, creating solutions that help customers save energy and committing to global reforestation projects. As part of our planet-first focus, we’re doubling down on our tree planting commitment and making an additional 10 million tree pledge through the World Economic Forum’s Trillion Trees Platform,” said James Gowen, Chief Sustainability Officer and Vice President of Global Supply Chain, Verizon.



“As one of the largest telecoms providers in the United States, it’s wonderful to see Verizon’s ambitious commitment to grow 20 million trees by 2030. The U.S. Chapter of 1t.org is thrilled to receive Verizon’s pledge, and hope that it inspires other companies to join the global movement to conserve, restore and grow our forests,” said Justin Adams, Director of Nature-Based Solutions, World Economic Forum.



To further support Climate Protection, Verizon has created the company’s most eco-friendly retail bag to date, which will launch this holiday season. The sustainably designed shopping bag, which will be available in select Verizon stores across the country, is made from nearly 90% post-consumer waste (PCW) - more than double the PCW of the current shopping bag - and is 100% recyclable and reusable. The existing shopping bag will stay in rotation while current supplies last.



“The commitments Verizon has made to protect the environment call for partnerships across the entire company to build solutions that will create impact. The launch of our new, sustainable retail bag and the doubling of our tree planting efforts are great examples of the partnership between marketing and sustainability to create not only the future of the consumer experience but also the future of a healthy planet,” said Diego Scotti, Chief Marketing Officer, Verizon.



These steps are just a small part of Verizon's Climate Protection actions, which also include sourcing or generating renewable energy equivalent to 50% of its total annual electricity consumption by 2025. Verizon is also supporting the transition to a greener grid by making substantial investments in renewable energy. The company recently announced its second $1 billion Green Bond offering, with net proceeds being used primarily for long-term renewable energy purchase agreements, which support the construction of solar and wind facilities that will bring new renewable energy to the grids that power its networks.



Earlier this year, Verizon joined The Climate Pledge - a commitment co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism to meet the Paris Agreement 10 years early. In addition, Verizon is supporting the We Mean Business coalition with a $1 million commitment to help scale climate action and provide small businesses with tools and education to help them reduce their carbon emissions.



To learn more about how Verizon is delivering on its mission to move the world forward through action, visit: CitizenVerizon.com .

