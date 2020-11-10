E.C.D. Automotive continues to elevate the luxury custom car buying experience through its newest proprietary 3D software they designed in-house. Customers will be able to view the interior and exterior of their custom vehicles through one, easily accessible link.

E.C.D. Automotive continues to elevate the luxury custom car buying experience through its newest proprietary 3D software they designed in-house. Customers will be able to view the interior and exterior of their custom vehicles through one, easily accessible link.

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, E.C.D. Automotive Design (E.C.D.), the world’s leader for custom, restored Land Rover Defenders and Range Rovers, reveals a new design studio and announces its proprietary 3D rendering software that elevates the luxury custom building experience and lets clients visualize their dream car in a novel way.



Over the past year, the E.C.D. design team built an entirely new platform for clients to seamlessly interact with their vehicle’s design from a desktop or mobile device, without requiring any technical knowledge or host platforms. E.C.D. is challenging the automotive industry’s norm (flat 2D illustrations to showcase a car model) with a crystal-clear, interactive 3D view of restored custom Defenders and classic Land Rovers.

The E.C.D. client journey is influenced and inspired by the luxury hospitality industry, meaning it offers the highest level of customer service and portrays trust and professionalism at all times. The journey starts by pairing clients with a design consultant to first discuss how the car will fit into each client’s lifestyle, and then leads into a conversation about overall design concepts. Then, clients hand-select every detail of the interior and exterior of the vehicle, but this process goes beyond picking the color of the paint or leather stitching detail. The team looks at how the car will be used and what modern technology should be integrated to fit those needs, topping it off with details like door handle finishes and teakwood flooring choices. The selection process takes place in E.C.D.’s brand new 800 square-foot design studio that has been reimagined to create a more hands-on, interactive experience. The open concept layout and large tables allow clients to dive into the immense catalog of additions and upgrades, and touch in-car items for comparison, before entering the Lab (E.C.D.’s paint shop that is connected to the studio) for final design decisions. This level of customization makes every E.C.D. vehicle one-of-one in the world. Once all the design details are in place, the E.C.D. team creates a custom 3D rendering of the vehicle and shares it with the client through an easily accessible link. One-click and clients can instantly explore their internal and external design selections by zooming in and out, flipping and rotating the car 360 degrees.

“Our high-quality standards blend luxury and utility with each build, alongside extensive attention to detail regarding every aspect of the fit and finish. It’s a complete hands-on restoration from start to finish, so we were looking for a new way to bring that experience to life in our design studio and to the palm of every client’s hand,” said Tom Humble, founder of E.C.D. “The auto industry as a whole lags in customer service – it’s just not in the DNA, but we pride ourselves on being an industry leader of both luxury and mass production. So, when the idea to make the renderings 3D was presented, it was an instant decision to build the software in-house to enhance the design experience and better serve our clients.”

E.C.D.’s highly skilled team of designers are always looking to continue innovating customer service on the digital side. They spent months creating hundreds of templates, combining, merging and transforming software programs to create a quick and easy option for clients that avoids any downloading. In order to bring this vision to life, the design team worked with Maya and Keyshot and then created their own hosting platform to load the vehicles quickly (under 20 seconds) without any difficulty from the client’s standpoint.

“We’re looking to transform the car buying experience and you don’t do that by cutting corners. By continuing to build on our tradition of excellence, we thought it only made sense to introduce an experience that isn’t available anywhere else,” continued Humble.

E.C.D. is dedicated to spearheading the customized car industry and pushing the envelope on design and innovation, such as its newest project – the United States’ first electric Tesla-powered Defender. For more information on the company and upcoming projects, visit www.edcautodesign.com.

About E.C.D. Automotive Design

E.C.D. Automotive Design (E.C.D.) is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Each vehicle produced by E.C.D. is fully bespoke, a one-off that is fully designed by the client through an immersive “Luxury Design Experience” and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified ASE craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “petrol heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. E.C.D. Automotive Design’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 45,000 square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 47 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 53 ASE and four master level certifications. E.C.D. Automotive Design has a second design studio located in Malibu, California.

