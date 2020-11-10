MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeyedIn, a leader in Agile Portfolio Management, today announced that one of the world’s largest global financial services companies selected KeyedIn as the project portfolio management (PPM) solution for its growing project management office (PMO).



“The entire financial services business model is being disrupted, and our PPM solution helps organizations get ahead of regulatory and market changes by prioritizing and then delivering corporate initiatives that have the most impact,” said Tim Short, Chief Revenue Officer for KeyedIn. “The selection of KeyedIn by another major financial services company is a validation that our PPM solution is ideally suited for these organizations.”

KeyedIn will automate the entire project lifecycle for this financial services customer, from demand planning and portfolio management to project execution and resource management. KeyedIn provides a comprehensive PPM solution for its financial services customers, and enables them to:

*Deliver strategic results with accurate forecasting: Financial services organizations require a strategic plan for people, investments and innovation. With KeyedIn, customers can create accurate forecasts for resources against incoming demand. It also helps them hit utilization targets, model scenarios and report budget vs. actuals for improved resource demand planning.

*Get more value from project investments: KeyedIn helps financial services teams save time and money by managing, evaluating and prioritizing projects at the portfolio level and sharing costs among projects. It helps them clearly understand project benefits, costs and risks, and enables organizations to not just invest in the right projects from the beginning, but also cut projects that aren’t profitable before too much is invested in them.

*Ensure alignment across the organization: From the C-suite down to the technical level, KeyedIn provides appropriate access to reporting, analytics, insights and KPIs to ensure organizational alignment. KeyedIn offers a flexible interface that allows customized views and access to information based on role.

*Manage Agile, Waterfall and custom work styles: KeyedIn provides a single unified platform for project portfolio management. Project execution can happen in any number of integrated systems, such as Jira or Microsoft TFS, with all approvals, work and financial tracking, and reporting in KeyedIn.

To learn more about how financial services organizations leverage KeyedIn, visit https://www.keyedin.com/customers/financial-services/

About KeyedIn

KeyedIn helps organizations simplify business processes, improve performance and drive results through its innovative SaaS-based business solutions. The company’s flagship product, KeyedIn Projects, is a cloud-based project and portfolio management (PPM) solution that enables project management offices (PMOs) and embedded services teams (ESOs) to increase productivity, cut reporting costs and save operating expenses. Headquartered in Minneapolis, KeyedIn has hundreds of customers worldwide, including Walgreens Boots Alliance, Universal Electronics and OfficeDepot. For more information, visit www.keyedin.com, or contact 866-662-6820.

