The powersports industry’s top online resource for entertainment and education adds new digital asset to give a voice to all members of the riding community

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Informa Markets’ Powersports team, organizers of the Progressive ® International Motorcycle Shows ® (IMS), Progressive IMS Outdoors, and ContinueTheRide.com , today announced the launch of Rider Stories presented by Progressive, a new space for members of the riding community to share their passion for adventure, freedom, and the open road through personal narratives hosted on ContinueTheRide.com. Along with the consumer facing podcast, “The Reserve Tank,” and the blog video series, “IMS Rides,” Rider Stories is supported by Progressive Insurance, IMS’ title sponsor of ten years, and adds an intimate facet to the online platform, which already hosts a slate of digital content all designed to reach and support industry-facing professionals as they address industry challenges and opportunities, as well as educate new and existing enthusiasts inside the world of motorcycling and powersports. Thus far, the 10-month series spotlights three riders, sharing their current bike, favorite riding memory, trips they’d like to take, and more, with new stories to be added monthly.

Following a successful summer launch, both professional and recreational members of the powersports community have tuned in to ContinueTheRide.com’s diverse range of content from podcasts to DIY video series, blogs, and more. “We built ContinueTheRide.com to serve all members of the powersports community, bringing them both educational and entertaining content that unifies and encourages industry growth,” said Tracy Harris, Senior Vice President, IMS. “We are excited to give all riders the opportunity to have a voice on our platform through Rider Stories. The powersports industry has always been about community and the power of bringing riders together. Rider Stories will allow the community to spread the joys of motorcycling through unique and inspiring stories.”

Also launched today is the latest episode of IMS Rides, the ContinueTheRide.com video series exploring exciting routes, communities, and rider personalities. Today’s fourth episode takes viewers through a scenic 20-mile loop around the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Southern California all through the eyes of Alpinestars’ Heath Cofran on his Zero SR/S electric motorcycle and wearing the all new Alpinestars Tech Air 5 airbag system. “Our IMS Rides series provides viewers a first-hand look at potential adventures they can have on two-wheels throughout the nation with supplemental episodes that dive deeper into practical tips and tricks to help riders explore similar routes on their own,” said Sam Bendall, IMS Rides host. “In addition to highlighting routes from state to state, we are focused on providing content for all types of riders from street to off-road, racing, and more.” Thus far, IMS Rides has explored routes in Malibu California, New Jersey, and Golden Colorado. Future IMS Rides episodes will feature a desert ride with Teela Laroux, motorcycle camping tips, and more riders from across the United States.

As Informa Markets’ Powersports team prepares for the recently announced IMS Outdoors tour coming summer 2021, the industry can stay informed and connected on all things two-wheeled conveyance on ContinueTheRide.com. To subscribe to the e-newsletter and learn more about the IMS digital products visit ContinueTheRide.com .

