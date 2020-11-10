IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded in 1977, Sharper Image is an iconic brand known for bringing futuristic and innovative experiences to consumers. That vision has evolved. Today, every Sharper Image product goes through an extensive design process focused on going beyond simple innovation. Each product is built to be clever, visionary and timeless. The new Sharper Image promise is to deliver products that will be remembered today, tomorrow and Tomorrow’s Tomorrow™. This holiday season, Sharper Image is releasing an all-new lineup of products for the home environment, wellness, relaxation, entertainment and play.



With many people spending more hours working from home this year, finding better ways to relax is more important than ever. Sharper Image’s latest line of relaxation products will deliver the ultimate ways to recover and reduce stress. This lineup includes:

While you're relaxing, keep your kids entertained with the toys that will be played with well after Christmas Day:

Stay safe while out and about or travelling by preventing the spread of germs, influenza and other viruses. Sharper Image’s new line of sterilization products are focused on keeping bacteria and germs at bay:

Have a college student in your life? Are you an avid conference caller or do you like to listen to podcasts while walking your dog? But you don’t want to break. Sharper Image’s SoundHaven earbuds offer premium sound without the premium price tag:

SoundHaven Wireless Earbuds. MSRP $29.99. Available at Bed B at h & B e yo n d and JC Penney. Coming soon to Walmart and Kohl's.



Sharper Image aims to take the stress out of holiday shopping this season by offering quality products that make gift giving and receiving fun, easy and something to look forward to. For purchase or to learn more about any of these products follow the above links to retailers’ websites.

Sharper Image offers an engaging way to find the latest home electronics, air purifiers and other lifestyle products. Sharper Image continues the tradition of fun, innovation and excitement that they began in 1977. Relaunched in 2019, Sharper Image delivers the products of Tomorrow’s Tomorrow™ and is owned and operated by MerchSource, LLC. Please visit the Sharper Image website at sharpertomorrow.com.