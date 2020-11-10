Spurred by Demand from Enterprises to be DAML-Certified, Program Validates Expertise in Smart Contracts and Distributed Ledger Technology



NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset , the creators of the open-source DAML smart contract language, today announced the availability of the DAML Certification Program. The tiered program arms developers with a comprehensive set of credentials empowering them to build fundamentally new, interoperable and collaborative applications.

DAML is an open-source smart contract language used by developers to write and deploy distributed applications quickly, concisely, and correctly. It is purpose-built to support multi-party business workflows in any industry with widespread adoption in finance and a growing interest in healthcare, supply chain and other markets. DAML abstracts away the complexities of the underlying ledger technology, enabling developers to focus on the business logic. With DAML, developer teams can get to market faster, focus on their core value, and unleash web-paced innovation for all industries.

The DAML Certification Program offers multiple tiers to becoming DAML certified. Certification starts with a strong foundation, the DAML Associate certification. Participants can then demonstrate their expertise further in four role-based tracks: Contract Developer, Solutions Architecture, Application Engineering, and Ledger Specializations, and can culminate with the most comprehensive credential, DAML Enterprise Certification1. Participants can learn at their own pace and require no previous knowledge of DAML to get started. The exams run from 60 minutes for Associate certification up to 90 minutes for specialization certifications.

“Developer certifications can bring value to both employers and customers,” said Kishore Seshagiri, Head of Broadridge’s Blockchain Center of Excellence. “As DAML continues to gain momentum, a DAML certification will carry a lot of weight, particularly in financial services. With our long-running partnership with Digital Asset, our developer team has long since been DAML certified. This knowledge base has been instrumental, as we bring new and innovative products to market. DAML is a great tool to build distributed applications that can run on major enterprise-grade platforms.”

“As the demand for DAML capabilities grows, developers need to have the right tools and skillsets in place to maximize the full potential of DAML,” said Chris Olson, Director of Developer Relations, Digital Asset. “We are excited about the DAML Certification Program. It ensures developers will have the most advanced accreditation, giving their applications and their companies a sharp competitive edge.”

The world’s largest companies rely on DAML to build solutions that synchronize complex multi-party workflows. DAML apps are portable, and work with leading distributed ledger platforms and traditional databases, including VMware Blockchain, Corda, Hyperledger Fabric, Sawtooth and Besu, PostgreSQL, and Amazon’s QLDB and its cloud-native Aurora database. With DAML, developers can write an application once and easily migrate from one platform to another without updating a single line of code.

Several world-class organizations have already partnered with Digital Asset to offer innovative solutions using D AML and a number of them are leveraging the DAML Certification Program. These companies include Accenture , Block8 , Brillio , DigitalX , GFT , Infosys, Innover Di gital , IntellectEU , Knoldus , Magic FinServ , and Wipro .

Digital Asset helps companies of all sizes and across industries get distributed applications to market faster, and stay there longer. At the core of our service offering is DAML, an open-source and platform-independent smart contract language that enables developers to write an application once and deploy it anywhere. To learn more about Digital Asset, please visit www.digitalasset.com and for more information about DAML, please visit www.daml.com. Click here to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

1 DAML Associate, Contract Developer and Application Engineering certifications are available today. The remaining certifications will be rolled out later this year.