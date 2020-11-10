New York, USA, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, “Private Nursing Services Market by Service type (Retirement Communities, Group Care Homes, Nursing Care Facilities, Home Health Care Providers), By End use (Male nursing care, Female nursing care), Regional Outlook (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026”.

The report states that the global private nursing services market was valued at $834.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $1,299.8 billion by 2026. This research report provides detailed insights on the prevailing conditions and future opportunities of the market. The report is a comprehensive research study, offering reliable market insights for shareholders, existing market players, new players, investors, stakeholders, etc.

Private nursing services are the services provided to the client as per their requirement and convenience. Private nursing services are run by companies that provide quick access to treatments, choice of when the treatment should commence, along with providing an opportunity to select or change the professional. To avail the services, the client must pay a chargeable fee to the company or the hospital from where the professional has been selected. These services are mostly provided to clients, who have chronic health issues, by giving special attention to the geriatric people and kids and people suffering from serious damages in the outer and inner parts of the bodies.

Increasing chronic diseases and rise in the number of nuclear families are anticipated to drive the private nursing care services market. At present, people prefer to stay in a nuclear family, and this is the biggest driving factor for the growth of private nursing services. Due to lesser number of family members in the nuclear family, it turns out to be a tough task to take care of the geriatric person in the family. A patient with chronic diseases needs special attention and it becomes difficult for the family members to keep an eye on the patient every time. Thus, it is predicted that the rise in the occurrences of deadly diseases will drive the private nursing services market.

Key Segment Highlights of the Market:

The market is segmented based on service type, end use, and region.

Among service type segment, the retirement communities sub-segment is projected to show highest growth rate and garner $353.5 billion by 2026. This is mainly due to the rising need for hiring healthcare professionals for retired elderly people.

Among end use segment, the female nursing care sub-segment is projected to hold largest market share and gather $773.4 billion by 2026. This is mainly due to the rising preference for female nurses over male nurses due to their sensitive nature and care toward patients.

Based on region, the North American region market is estimated to grab major share of the market by growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the projected period. This is mainly due to the growing the geriatric population and rise in the number of hospitals and higher per capita income of the people in the region.

Market Dynamics

Rising incidences of chronic ailments that need prolonged treatment and changing social life of people worldwide such as split of joint families to nuclear families are driving the growth of the global private nursing services market. However, absence of skilled labors and service inaccessibility in rural areas is anticipated to be the major restrain for the growth of the global private nursing services sector.

Top Players of the Industry

The key players of the global private nursing services sector are -

The Ensign Group, Inc.

Kindred Healthcare, LLC

Genesis Healthcare

Brookdale Senior Living

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Columbia Asia

Trinity Health

Kaiser Permanente

CBI Health Group Inc.

Grand World Elder Care

Numerous top business approaches and activities, such as innovative technical advances, R&D activities, acquisitions and mergers, etc., carried out by these players are mentioned in the report. For instance, Yale New Haven Hospital (YNHH) nursing, a leader in patient care, nursing practice, and innovation, has adopted the Rothman Index, a tool that captures data found in a hospital's electronic health record and shows the progression of a patient's health over time. Quick Download Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report

Moreover, the report provides numerous details about the foremost players, such as annual performance, financial status, and product portfolio along with Porter Five analysis and SWOT analysis.

