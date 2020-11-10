SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets – Engineering, the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry, and organizers of the nation’s leading manufacturing events comprised of brands ATX, D&M, MD&M, PACK, PLASTEC, and Quality, today announced the keynote speakers that will headline its all-new digital event, Virtual Engineering Week.
Taking place November 30 through December 4, Virtual Engineering Week will bring best-in-class education to the global design, engineering, and manufacturing communities, providing event registrants access to over 100 sessions from top engineering and manufacturing thought leaders with topics ranging from 3D printing and digital solutions for medtech, to medical device product development, packaging trends, and sustainability. The expansive education lineup will kick off each day with a fireside chat and keynote presentation.
“Today’s critical times are requiring manufacturing processes to not only operate smoothly but more quickly than ever before, putting pressure upon these industries to innovate at an unprecedented pace,” said Steve Everly, Virtual Engineering Week Group Event Director. “With the added challenge of not being able to meet in-person, we curated Virtual Engineering Week’s conference to feature ample networking and connection opportunities for attendees to engage with the brightest minds across manufacturing industries today. We’re especially proud of our keynote and fireside chat speaker lineup, that will spotlight trends and new possibilities, and ultimately inspire much innovation.”
Information on each fireside chat and keynote session is below. The full schedule can be viewed here.
Monday, November 30
Welcome & Fireside Chat with the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) (8 a.m. PST)
Speaker: Tom Costabile, Executive Director/CEO, ASME
Keynote: Making Healthcare Better with Additive Manufacturing (8:15 a.m. PST)
Speaker: Naomi Murray, Ph.D., Director of Advanced Operations for Additive Technology Solutions, Stryker
Presented by American Society of Mechanical Engineers – ASME
Tuesday, December 1
Welcome & Fireside Chat with Medical Alley Association (MAA) (8 a.m. PST)
Speaker: Shaye Mandle, President & CEO, Medical Alley Association
Keynote: Creating a Valuable and Virtual Medtech Experience (8:15 a.m. PST)
Speaker: Mike Thornton, Vice President, Research & Development, Image Stream Medical, wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus
Presented by Medical Alley Association
Wednesday, December 2
Welcome & Fireside Chat with the Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP) (8 a.m. PST)
Speaker: Jane Chase, CPP, Fellow, Executive Director, Institute of Packaging Professionals
Keynote: Leading the Change in Medical Device Packaging (8:15 a.m. PST)
Speaker: Amy Stewart, Product Development Manager, Printpack Medical & IoPP Medical Device Packaging Technical Committee, Board Chairperson
Presented by IoPP Medical Device Packaging Technical Committee (MDPTC)
Thursday, December 3
Welcome & Fireside Chat with the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) (8 a.m. PST)
Speaker: Patrick Farrey, CEO, Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE)
Keynote: Altering Decisions for Plastics Consumption in a Circular Economy (8:15 a.m. PST)
Speaker: Conor Carlin, Vice President, Sustainability, Society of Plastics Engineers
Presented by Society of Plastics Engineers – SPE
Friday, December 4
Welcome & Fireside Chat – What's New For You in 2021? An Anaheim Update (8 a.m. PST)
Speaker: Hayley Haggarty, Group Event Director, Anaheim, Informa Markets – Engineering
Keynote: Mayo Clinic 2030: Hospital of the Future (8:15 a.m. PST)
Speaker: Mark Wehde, Chair, Division of Engineering, Mayo Clinic
Media Contacts:
About Informa Markets – Engineering:
Informa Markets’ Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world’s leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
About Informa Markets
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
Informa Markets Engineering
New York, New York, UNITED STATES