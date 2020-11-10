MAYNARD, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratus Technologies, a global leader in simplified, protected, autonomous Edge Computing platforms, today announced certification of the Stratus® ztC™ Edge Computing platform on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Internet of Things (IoT) Core cloud platform. This certification ensures customers’ IoT solutions paired with the ztC Edge will easily collect data and analytics for smooth delivery to the AWS cloud via one connection.



With AWS IoT, customers’ can now easily integrate Stratus ztC Edge into AWS-based cloud environments and ensure their edge data is seamlessly stored and analyzed on AWS, saving time and simplifying systems management. IoT solutions are paired with hardware and software that has been pre-tested and are verified to work with AWS IoT devices.

Stratus provides simple, protected and autonomous Edge Computing solutions that keep business-critical systems running. The ztC Edge platform is a rugged, secure, highly automated industrial computing platform that protects and delivers applications quickly, reliably, and efficiently in distributed, under-resourced locations. AWS IoT certification helps give partners and their customers confidence that devices will interoperate correctly and consistently.

“For decades, Stratus has listened attentively to the needs of our partners and customers in supplying mission critical and reliable computing platforms. The integration of ztC Edge with AWS IoT Core is another way we are providing Edge Computing solutions that simplify, protect and automate customers’ digitally transforming world,” said Jason Andersen, Stratus Vice President of Strategy and Product Management. “Customers can jumpstart their IoT projects and use certified IoT devices with confidence in combination with ztC Edge and AWS IoT.”

An AWS Qualified Device allows customers to cost-effectively scale to multiple AWS devices, and process and act upon device data securely. By choosing a partner from the AWS Qualified Device program and knowing in advance what devices and offerings will work with the AWS IoT cloud, customers can save time and effort.

Learn more about this collaboration at AWS IoT Core and explore the AWS Partner Device Catalog today.

About Stratus

For leaders digitally transforming their operations in order to drive predictable, peak performance with minimal risk, Stratus ensures the continuous availability of business-critical applications by delivering zero-touch Edge Computing platforms that are simple to deploy and maintain, protected from interruptions and threats, and autonomous. For 40 years, we have provided reliable and redundant zero-touch computing, enabling global Fortune 500 companies and small-to-medium sized businesses to securely and remotely turn data into actionable intelligence at the Edge, cloud and data center – driving uptime and efficiency. For more information, please visit www.stratus.com or follow on Twitter @StratusAlwaysOn and LinkedIn @StratusTechnologies.

