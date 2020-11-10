TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teranga Gold Corporation ("Teranga" or the "Company") (TSX: TGZ) (OTCQX: TGCDF) acknowledges that it is in discussions with Endeavour Mining Corporation regarding a potential merger of equals structured transaction (the “Proposal”).



There can be no assurance that the Proposal will ultimately result in a completed transaction. Teranga intends to provide updates if and when necessary in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Teranga remains focused on the development of its strong growth pipeline of assets, as the Company strengthens its position as a low-cost, mid-tier gold producer in West Africa. Teranga’s strategy is to maximize shareholder value by increasing sustainable long-term free cash flow through diversification and growth while remaining fiscally conservative.

About Teranga

Teranga Gold is transitioning into a mid-tier gold producer operating long-life, low-cost mines and advancing prospective exploration properties across West Africa, one of the world’s fastest growing gold jurisdictions. The top-tier gold complex created by integrating the recently acquired high-grade Massawa project with the Company’s Sabodala mine, the successful commissioning of Wahgnion, Teranga’s second gold mine and a strong pipeline of early to advanced-stage exploration assets support the continued growth of Teranga’s reserves, production and cash flow. Through its continued success and commitment to responsible mining, Teranga creates sustainable value for all stakeholders and acts as a catalyst for social, economic, and environmental development. To learn more, visit www.terangagold.com.