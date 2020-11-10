SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leading innovator of cloud-based Sales Performance Management (SPM) software, announced today that its founder and CEO Chris Cabrera has been named Executive of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group’s BIG Award for Business 2020 . The annual Executive of the Year program rewards companies, products, and people leading their respective industries.



Cabrera has been at Xactly’s helm since founding the company in 2005, guiding it from startup, to IPO, to private equity under Vista Equity Partners. This year, the company has continued to gain momentum. In the past few months alone, Cabrera has announced his expanded mission for the future of the SPM industry, and overseen a new strategic partnership with Oracle to fuel Xactly’s growth into new markets. Further, he has led the rollout of a series of new products and solutions designed to help the company’s 1,600+ customers meet uncertainty with agility — including Xactly’s most recent Operational Sales Management offering.

Internally, Cabrera has upheld and strengthened Xactly’s vibrant culture, rooted in respect and care for its employees and surrounding communities. Despite new challenges this year, Xactly hosted its most successful C.A.R.E. Week yet, donating to influential organizations like Black Girls Code and Doctors Without Borders, and encouraging employees to volunteer their time to help individuals in need. To ensure all Xactlians were taking care of their own mental health, Cabrera has also given the full company an extra day off each month since March.

“We are so proud to reward Chris Cabrera for his outstanding 2020 achievements,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group . “This year’s group of winners are clearly leading by example in the global business community.”



In August, Business Intelligence Group named Xactly Product of the Year in its 2020 Sales and Technology Marketing Awards program. Cabrera’s Executive of the Year win also comes on the heels of his recognition as one of The Software Report’s Top-50 SaaS CEOs of 2020 .

“This year has certainly been unlike any other — and for Xactly, it’s presented new opportunities to better serve our customers as they adapt to continuous change. Our priority is to equip these sales organizations with the data and tools they need to right the ship and get on a path to recovery,” Cabrera said. “I am grateful every day to work alongside a team that is as dedicated to that mission as I am. Together, we are not only enabling companies to move with greater speed and flexibility in the face of disruption, but also powering digital transformation to secure their long-term growth and success.”

About Xactly

Xactly is leading the way in Sales Performance Management (SPM) delivering planning, execution, and optimization to ambitious and complex sales organizations. We partner with the world’s leading enterprises to clear immediate sales roadblocks, enabling them to adapt with optimal sales capacity, territories, compensation plans, and payment structures. Harnessing the power of AI, Xactly’s scalable, cloud-based platform combines great software with the industry’s most comprehensive 15-year data set to give customers the real-world insights they need to improve sales performance across the board by growing revenue, reducing risk and containing costs.

To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in SPM software, follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and subscribe to the Xactly blog .

©2020 Xactly Corporation. All rights reserved. Xactly, the Xactly logo, and “Inspire Performance” are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xactly Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

PR CONTACT

LaunchSquad

Xactly@launchsquad.com

Gabrielle Wesseldyk

415-625-8555