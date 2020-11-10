COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Capital (Hamilton), a Columbus-based registered investment advisor (RIA) with more than $2.7 billion in assets under management (AUM), announced that Jeff Wilkins and Lee Caleshu, CFA® have both been elevated to Deputy Chief Investment Officer. These promotions reflect their leadership on the investment management team, industry standing and continuing contributions to the firm’s differentiated investment process.



“It’s been a pleasure to work side-by-side with Jeff and Lee. Their strong analytical skills, sound judgment and knowledge of the economic environment and financial markets have been invaluable,” said Tony Caxide, Chief Investment Officer. “These new roles afford both Jeff and Lee the opportunity for stronger leadership and an even greater impact on our clients, our advisor partners and all of our investment colleagues.”

About Jeff Wilkins

Jeff Wilkins has more than 15 years of active investment and business leadership experience. In addition to researching and directing investments across multiple public asset classes, he has spearheaded Hamilton Capital’s efforts to deliver innovative alternative investment solutions to clients. Jeff holds an MBA with Distinction from The Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan and a bachelor’s degree magna cum laude from The University of Arizona.

About Lee Caleshu

Lee Caleshu has worked in the investment industry for over 20 years, managing portfolios for both private clients and institutions. His expertise lies in researching and directing investments across multiple asset classes, including public equities, public bonds, as well as alternative vehicles such as real assets, hedge funds, and private equity funds. Lee has been quoted for his insights on various financial topics in notable publications such as Barron’s, The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg. Lee graduated cum laude from Tulane University with a Finance major. He is a CFA® charterholder.

About Hamilton Capital

Hamilton Capital (Hamilton) is a nationally recognized, fee-only registered investment advisor (RIA) that serves clients only in a fiduciary capacity. Hamilton prides itself on its deep and experienced team that delivers financial advice and institutional-level investment management across the client spectrum. With more than 65 employees, including 30 Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) professionals and four Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) professionals, Hamilton manages more than $2.7 billion in assets under management (AUM).

Hamilton’s AUM has grown by nearly 18% annually since the firm’s founding in 1997. The firm’s expertise and client-first mindset has resulted in many national recognitions, including being a member of the Financial Times 300, a list of the “industry’s elite advisors.” In addition, several of Hamilton’s advisors have earned national recognition as top 100 advisors. For more information, including important disclosures regarding recognitions or rankings, please visit www.hamiltoncapital.com.

