Portland, OR, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global personal cloud market was valued at 26.80 billion in 2019 is expected to hit $161.39 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 24.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/246

Increase in demand for fast, and real time access to diversified data, surge in need for disaster recovery, and growing BYOD and mobile workforce trends drive the global personal cloud market. On the other hand, data security and privacy issues impede the growth to some extent. However, rise in initiatives to bridge the connectivity and accessibility gap in developing economies is expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Personal Cloud Market:

The outbreak of the pandemic has led most of the organizations embrace the trend of work-from-home practice and with this drift on board, there is an increasing need of sharing and storing professional data. This factor has impacted the global market positively.

Also, there’s been a huge demand from the corporate sector to store digital content, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Personal Cloud Market

The global personal cloud market is segmented across revenue type, hosting type, end-users, and region. Based on revenue type, the direct revenue segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2027. The indirect revenue segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 25.6% throughout the forecast period.

Based on type of hosting, the service provider segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the total market share in 2019 and is expected to lead the trail by 2027. Simultaneously, the consumer segment would manifest the fastest CAGR OF 26.7% till 2027.

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2019, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would portray the fastest CAGR of 27.0% from 2020 to 2027. The two other regions studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/246

Key Market Players:

The key market players analyzed in the global personal cloud market report include Apple Inc., Google Inc., SpiderOak, Box Inc., Buffalo Inc., Dropbox Inc., Copy (Barracuda Networks Inc.), Egnyte Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Amazon Web Services Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media , Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: