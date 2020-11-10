Houston, Texas, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- D3eSports, a division of StemGen, Inc. (OTC: SGNI), announces the D3eSports Cup championship, which ran its first 5-week series earlier this year in June and July, will return to play on the Forza Motorsport 7 platform in 2021.



D3eSports is proud to release a stellar line up of race tracks for its D3eSports Cup next year. The inaugural 2021 D3eSports Cup will feature virtual racing at some of the following world-class race circuits: Brands Hatch (England), Barcelona (Spain), Circuit of the Americas [COTA] (Texas, USA), Daytona International Speedway (Florida, USA), Dubai (UAE), Hockenheim (Germany), Le Mans (France), Long Beach (California, USA), Laguna Seca (California, USA), Monza (Italy), Nurburgring (Germany), Road America (Wisconsin, USA), Road Atlanta (Georgia, USA), Sebring (Florida, USA), Silverstone (England), Spa (Belgium), Suzuka (Japan), Virginia International Raceway [VIR] (Virginia, USA), Watkins Glen (NY, USA), and Yas Marina (UAE).

“We have selected some of the most famous and important race tracks around the globe for the D3eSports Cup virtual championship for 2021,” said Simon Dawson, CEO/President of D3eSports. “The D3eSports Cup championship went very well this season so we’re excited to return to and add some of the greatest circuits in racing to the 2021 virtual calendar. We competed on several of the tracks this year, both in the U.S. and abroad, and because so many of those tracks are iconic and fan favorites, we brought a number of them back. All of the other 15 circuits are new to our fans and drivers. We’ll be making additional announcements before end of year but wanted to announce what an exciting new championship competition it will be with the upcoming season.”

