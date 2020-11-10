New York, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microfluidic Device Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961042/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. In-vitro Diagnostics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.7% CAGR and reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pharmaceuticals segment is readjusted to a revised 17% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $914.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.2% CAGR



The Microfluidic Device Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$914.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.7% and 16.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.6% CAGR.



Medical Devices Segment to Record 21.6% CAGR



In the global Medical Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 21.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$452.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 185-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cepheid, Inc.

Dolomite Microfluidics

Fluidigm Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Micronit Microtechnologies B.V.

RainDance Technologies, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics (Schweiz) AG

Siemens Healthineers







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961042/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Microfluidic Device System Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Microfluidic Device Systems Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Microfluidic Device Systems Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Microfluidic Device Systems Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: In-vitro Diagnostics (Industry) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: In-vitro Diagnostics (Industry) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: In-vitro Diagnostics (Industry) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Pharmaceuticals (Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Pharmaceuticals (Industry) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Pharmaceuticals (Industry) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Medical Devices (Industry) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Medical Devices (Industry) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Medical Devices (Industry) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Point of Care Testing (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Point of Care Testing (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Point of Care Testing (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Pharmaceutical and Life Science Research

(Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Pharmaceutical and Life Science Research

(Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Pharmaceutical and Life Science Research

(Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Drug Delivery (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Drug Delivery (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Drug Delivery (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Analytical Devices (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Analytical Devices (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Analytical Devices (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Clinical and Veterinary Diagnostics (Application)

Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Clinical and Veterinary Diagnostics (Application)

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 27: Clinical and Veterinary Diagnostics (Application)

Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Environment and Industrial (Application) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Environment and Industrial (Application)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 30: Environment and Industrial (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Microfluidic Device System Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Microfluidic Device Systems Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Microfluidic Device Systems Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Microfluidic Device Systems Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Microfluidic Device Systems Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Microfluidic Device Systems Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 36: Microfluidic Device Systems Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Microfluidic Device Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020

to 2027



Table 38: Microfluidic Device Systems Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Industry for 2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Microfluidic Device Systems Market Share

Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Canadian Microfluidic Device Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 41: Microfluidic Device Systems Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Microfluidic Device Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Microfluidic Device Systems in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 44: Japanese Microfluidic Device Systems Market in US$

Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 45: Microfluidic Device Systems Market Share Shift in

Japan by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Microfluidic Device Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Microfluidic Device Systems Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Microfluidic Device Systems Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Microfluidic Device Systems in US$

Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Microfluidic Device Systems Market Review in China in

US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Microfluidic Device Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Microfluidic Device Systems in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Microfluidic Device Systems Market Review in China in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Microfluidic Device Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Microfluidic Device System Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Microfluidic Device Systems Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Microfluidic Device Systems Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Microfluidic Device Systems Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Microfluidic Device Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 59: Microfluidic Device Systems Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Microfluidic Device Systems Market Share

Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Microfluidic Device Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Microfluidic Device Systems Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Microfluidic Device Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Microfluidic Device Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Microfluidic Device Systems Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Microfluidic Device Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 67: Microfluidic Device Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Microfluidic Device Systems Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Microfluidic Device Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Microfluidic Device Systems Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Microfluidic Device Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 72: Microfluidic Device Systems Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Microfluidic Device Systems Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Microfluidic Device Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Microfluidic Device Systems Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Demand for Microfluidic Device Systems in US$

Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Microfluidic Device Systems Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Microfluidic Device Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Microfluidic Device Systems in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Microfluidic Device Systems Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Microfluidic Device Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Microfluidic Device Systems in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Microfluidic Device Systems Market in

US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 84: Microfluidic Device Systems Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Microfluidic Device Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Microfluidic Device Systems Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Microfluidic Device Systems Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Microfluidic Device Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry:

2020-2027



Table 89: Microfluidic Device Systems Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Microfluidic Device Systems Market

Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Microfluidic Device Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 92: Microfluidic Device Systems Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Microfluidic Device Systems Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Microfluidic Device Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Microfluidic Device Systems Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Microfluidic Device Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 97: Microfluidic Device Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Microfluidic Device Systems Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Microfluidic Device Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 100: Rest of World Microfluidic Device Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020

to 2027



Table 101: Microfluidic Device Systems Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Industry for 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of World Microfluidic Device Systems Market

Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of World Microfluidic Device Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 104: Microfluidic Device Systems Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of World Microfluidic Device Systems Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961042/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001