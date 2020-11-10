Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No Fade Fresh has announced the launch of its new colors for 2021 in its popular line of color-depositing shampoos and conditioners. The new colors will include: Hot Pink, Blue Blast, and Copper.

The No Fade Fresh line of color-depositing shampoos and conditioners debuted in February of 2020, and started sales within select CVS, Target, and ShopRite stores, as well as their online counterparts. “Our success has been incredible,” states CEO Leland Hirsch. “Our team created this category in the 1980s, and has always had great success with professional colorists, distributors, and salons, but our new venture into the food, drug, mass channel has proven that we are providing a product that consumers want, and it is an easy decision to expand our color palate to accommodate them.”

No Fade Fresh has taken painstaking efforts to formulate products that can be defined as “clean, plant-based beauty” in the very “dirty” category of hair care. The products have no harsh chemicals, and are the only on-shelf that can make the following claims: 100% Vegan, No Gluten, No Sulfates, No PPD, No Parabens, No Mineral Oil, and PETA-Certified/Cruelty Free with no Animal Testing ever. Additionally, all products are formulated at No Fade Fresh’s in-house lab in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

All products have a built-in Bond Rebuilder technology, “BondHeal,” that strengthens and repairs the hair from the inside out, plus a stand alone BondHeal product . Additionally, the company created the first “smart label for smarter color choices,” with color swatches on the front at Point of Purchase. Leland continues, “The directions on the back label provide a very precise salon color consultation. The label folds open showing a video on how the product is used. The QR code allows for changing videos and messaging to continuously share product knowledge. “We want to extend the consumer’s hair color investment.”

To great fanfare, No Fade Fresh debuted the new color-depositing shampoo and conditioner colors at an exclusive gifting suite event that hosted 100 select young actors, actresses, and influencers in Los Angeles the weekend of October 23rd, prior to their retail debut. “We were amazed by the feedback that we received from some of Hollywood’s most up-and-coming talent,” stated CEO, Leland Hirsch. “To have entertainment industry professionals that are on the forefront of creating trends be so enthusiastic about our products is very exciting for our brand.”

The colors are currently available online at http://nofadefresh.com, and are rolling out to retailers as soon as Q4 2020 and Q1 2021.

About No Fade Fresh

No Fade Fresh was founded by world renown hair colorist, Leland Hirsch, known as “The Hair Color Authority.” Leland was the go-to hair consultant for leading beauty publications like Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, and was New Product Developmental Consultant for companies including Redken, Clairol and others for over forty years. In the 1990s, Leland developed the first color-depositing shampoos and conditioners under the ARTec banner, and sold through professional salons, allowing salons/stylists to perfect color and to retail to their clients for home hair color maintenance. ARTec was sold to L’Oreal in 2002. In 2020, Leland applied his proprietary, patented technology from the professional sector to the Food/Drug/Mass channel. http://nofadefresh.com

