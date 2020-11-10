CGG

Société anonyme au capital de 7 113 249 euros
Siège social : 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy
969 202 241 R.C.S. Evry

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote
et d'actions composant le capital social

Article 223-16 Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers

 

Date d'arrêté des informations

  		 

Nombre total d'actions composant le capital 		 

Nombre
de droits de vote théoriques
 

31 octobre 2020

  		 

711 324 929 		 

711 574 140

 

 

Pièce jointe