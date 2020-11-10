Alpharetta, GA, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Mayfair Street Partners and Hotel Equities shared the latest news regarding Alpharetta, Georgia’s highly anticipated boutique hotel, The Hamilton . Construction on the luxury bespoke hotel in the heart of the city’s downtown has reached its topping-off milestone ahead of schedule. Hotel Equities also announced that Kenneth Washington has been named general manager of the 119-room hotel located at 21 Milton Avenue. The Hamilton is owned and developed by Mayfair Street Partners (“Mayfair”) and Hotel Equities (“HE”) will operate the hotel upon opening. Both Mayfair and HE are headquartered locally in Alpharetta, GA.

“The topping-off signifies a significant milestone for the hotel,” said Managing Director & Partner for Mayfair Street Partners, Jason Joseph. “This development has been a collaboration of local experts, great partners, a fantastic operator, and “best in class” general contractor who joined together to deliver an iconic landmark addition to the downtown community of Alpharetta.”

“This is an important project for the city of Alpharetta, its residents and the surrounding communities,” said HE’s President and CEO, Brad Rahinsky. “I couldn’t be more confident in our selection of GM, Mr. Kenneth Washington who has been an exemplary leader within Hotel Equities for years. Kenneth is a dedicated and proven leader in our industry and in the community and is motivated to make The Hamilton the heartbeat of the city of Alpharetta.”

The Hamilton’s speakeasy level will become home to Roaring Social, a 9,000 square foot entertainment, dining and drinking destination which was recently described in a press release depicting the venue as a unique resurgence of the 1920’s speakeasy. Roaring Social will offer patrons entertainment by way of live and curated music as well as feature eight lanes of boutique bowling, delicious bites and specialty crafted cocktails. The Hamilton will offer two additional distinct and unique in-house dining options creating multiple environments and experiences.

“This full-service boutique hotel will be a one-of-a-kind addition to the community of Alpharetta which has for several years been among the top wedding venues in the Atlanta area because of all the city has to offer,” said Joe Reardon, chief development officer for Hotel Equities. “Our team of food and beverage experts are creating curated menus with locally inspired cocktails for an unbeatable guest experience. Coupled with the uniquely designed luxury accommodations and flexible and thoughtful meeting space… we’re ready to be of service for any type of event you’re planning.”

The guestrooms and public spaces will draw from the area’s rich and inspiring transportation history of the Western & Atlantic Railway. Its design plans reflect the industrial insurgence by incorporating rich colors, heavy textures, and modern accommodations with a vintage charm to create an artfully curated guest experience honoring Alpharetta’s history.

In addition to luxurious guest accommodations and vibrant and unique dining options, the hotel will include a state-of-the-art fitness center, retail establishments and unmatched meeting and event space making The Hamilton the premier venue for weddings, meetings and other special occasions.

The names of two dining establishments to occupy The Hamilton’s street level access retail space will be announced in Q1 2021. For more information on The Hamilton, visit www.thehamiltonalpharetta.com .

About Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities (HE) is an Atlanta-based full-scale hotel ownership, management and development firm with a portfolio of 160+ hotels throughout the United States and Canada. Frederick W. Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. For more information, visit www.hotelequities.com .

About Mayfair Street Partners

Mayfair Street Partners, LLC (“Mayfair”) was founded on the core beliefs and values of its principals whose foundation is built on integrity, performance, and an awareness of balancing “Margin and Mission” in all of its endeavors. Mayfair’s investment strategy is based on investing in value-add commercial real estate assets across: grocery-anchored retail, office, and hospitality CRE platforms.

Mayfair has a keen interest in expanding the yield curve by seeking out development opportunities across similar asset types. The company partnership is the inaugural partnership of three seasoned and cycle tested principals with a combined experience of over 75 years. Together, their experience and platform provides investors with in-depth knowledge of the real estate industry and delivery of consistent returns over the life cycle of each transaction.

About Curio Collection by Hilton

Curio Collection by Hilton is an upper-upscale, global portfolio of nearly 80 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts. Curio Collection properties provide travelers authentic, curated experiences through distinctly local offerings and unexpected amenities, while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors. Read the latest brand and hotel stories at newsroom.hilton.com/curio, and connect with Curio Collection on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

