New York, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961038/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Disc MOV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.2% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Strap MOV segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR



The Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.4% and 8.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.



Block MOV Segment to Record 9.2% CAGR



In the global Block MOV segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 193-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Centra Science Corp.

Dean Technology, Inc.

General Electric Company

KEMET Corporation

MDE Semiconductor, Inc.

Moda-Innochips Co. Ltd.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

TDK Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961038/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Disc MOV (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Disc MOV (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Strap MOV (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Strap MOV (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Block MOV (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Block MOV (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Ring MOV (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Ring MOV (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Automotive Electronics (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 14: Automotive Electronics (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: Line Voltage Equipment (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Line Voltage Equipment (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Wireless Handset Telecommunication (End-Use)

Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 18: Wireless Handset Telecommunication (End-Use) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Industrial Power Electronics (End-Use) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 20: Industrial Power Electronics (End-Use) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 22: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: Lighting Ballasts (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 24: Lighting Ballasts (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 27: Surface Mount (Construction) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Surface Mount (Construction) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 29: Through Hole (Construction) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 30: Through Hole (Construction) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: United States Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 33: United States Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 34: Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: United States Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Construction: 2020

to 2027



Table 36: United States Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Share

Breakdown by Construction: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 39: Canadian Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 40: Canadian Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 41: Canadian Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Construction: 2020 to 2027



Table 42: Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Construction for 2020

and 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Japanese Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 45: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Metal

Oxide Varistor (MOV) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 46: Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 47: Japanese Market for Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Construction for the Period 2020-2027



Table 48: Japanese Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Share

Analysis by Construction: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Chinese Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 51: Chinese Demand for Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 52: Chinese Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 53: Chinese Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Construction for the Period

2020-2027



Table 54: Chinese Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market by

Construction: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 56: European Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: European Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 58: European Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 59: European Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 60: European Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Construction: 2020-2027



Table 62: European Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Share

Breakdown by Construction: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 63: Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 64: French Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 65: Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 66: French Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



Table 67: Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market in France by

Construction: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: French Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Share

Analysis by Construction: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 69: Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 70: German Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 71: Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 72: Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Construction for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Share

Breakdown by Construction: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 75: Italian Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 76: Italian Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 77: Italian Demand for Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 78: Italian Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Italian Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Construction for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: Italian Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market by

Construction: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 81: United Kingdom Market for Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 84: Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Construction for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market

Share Analysis by Construction: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 87: Rest of Europe Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 89: Rest of Europe Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 90: Rest of Europe Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Construction:

2020-2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market

Share Breakdown by Construction: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 93: Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 94: Asia-Pacific Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 95: Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



Table 97: Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market in Asia-Pacific by

Construction: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Share

Analysis by Construction: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 99: Rest of World Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 100: Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 101: Rest of World Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 102: Rest of World Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of World Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Construction: 2020 to

2027



Table 104: Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Construction for 2020

and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 51

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961038/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001