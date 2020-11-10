New York, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Imaging Information Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961033/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Computed Tomography, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$328.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $221.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR
The Medical Imaging Information Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$221.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$226.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.
Positron Emission Tomography Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR
In the global Positron Emission Tomography segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$61.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$71.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$148.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 294-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961033/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Medical Imaging Information System Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Medical Imaging Information Systems Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Medical Imaging Information Systems Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Computed Tomography (Modality) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Computed Tomography (Modality) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Computed Tomography (Modality) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (Modality) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (Modality) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (Modality) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Positron Emission Tomography (Modality) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Positron Emission Tomography (Modality) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Positron Emission Tomography (Modality) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Ultrasound (Modality) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Ultrasound (Modality) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Ultrasound (Modality) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: X-RAY (Modality) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: X-RAY (Modality) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: X-RAY (Modality) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Mammography (Modality) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Mammography (Modality) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Mammography (Modality) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Other Modalities (Modality) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Other Modalities (Modality) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Other Modalities (Modality) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: PACS System Management (Software Type) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: PACS System Management (Software Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: PACS System Management (Software Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 28: Radiology Information Systems (Software Type)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to
2027
Table 29: Radiology Information Systems (Software Type)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2012 to 2019
Table 30: Radiology Information Systems (Software Type) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 31: Integrated Software Solutions (Software Type)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to
2027
Table 32: Integrated Software Solutions (Software Type) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012
to 2019
Table 33: Integrated Software Solutions (Software Type) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Other Software Types (Software Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020
to 2027
Table 35: Other Software Types (Software Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 36: Other Software Types (Software Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Medical Imaging Information System Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Modality:
2020 to 2027
Table 38: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in the
United States by Modality: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Software
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in the
United States by Software Type: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Software Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Modality: 2020 to
2027
Table 44: Canadian Medical Imaging Information Systems Historic
Market Review by Modality in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 45: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Modality for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 46: Canadian Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Software Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 47: Canadian Medical Imaging Information Systems Historic
Market Review by Software Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 48: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Software Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Medical Imaging Information
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Modality for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Share Analysis by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Market for Medical Imaging Information
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Software Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Software Type for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Share Analysis by Software Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Modality for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: Medical Imaging Information Systems Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Modality: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Medical Imaging Information Systems Market by
Modality: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 58: Chinese Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Software Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Medical Imaging Information Systems Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Software Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Medical Imaging Information Systems Market by
Software Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Medical Imaging Information System Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Modality: 2020-2027
Table 65: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in Europe
in US$ Thousand by Modality: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: European Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Software Type:
2020-2027
Table 68: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in Europe
in US$ Thousand by Software Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Software Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in France
by Modality: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: French Medical Imaging Information Systems Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Modality: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Share Analysis by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in France
by Software Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: French Medical Imaging Information Systems Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Software Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Share Analysis by Software Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 76: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: German Medical Imaging Information Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Modality: 2012-2019
Table 78: German Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Software Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: German Medical Imaging Information Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Software Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: German Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Software Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 82: Italian Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Modality for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: Medical Imaging Information Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Modality: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian Medical Imaging Information Systems Market by
Modality: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 85: Italian Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Software Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Medical Imaging Information Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Software Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Italian Medical Imaging Information Systems Market by
Software Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Medical Imaging Information
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Modality for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: United Kingdom Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market Share Analysis by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Medical Imaging Information
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Software Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Software Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: United Kingdom Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market Share Analysis by Software Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 94: Spanish Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Modality: 2020 to
2027
Table 95: Spanish Medical Imaging Information Systems Historic
Market Review by Modality in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 96: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Modality for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 97: Spanish Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Software Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 98: Spanish Medical Imaging Information Systems Historic
Market Review by Software Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 99: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Software Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 100: Russian Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Modality: 2020 to
2027
Table 101: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in Russia
by Modality: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 102: Russian Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Russian Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Software Type:
2020 to 2027
Table 104: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in Russia
by Software Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 105: Russian Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Software Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Modality:
2020-2027
Table 107: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Thousand by Modality: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Europe Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Rest of Europe Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Software
Type: 2020-2027
Table 110: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Thousand by Software Type: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Europe Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Software Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 113: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in
Asia-Pacific by Modality: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Information Systems
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Modality: 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market Share Analysis by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in
Asia-Pacific by Software Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Information Systems
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Software Type:
2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market Share Analysis by Software Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 121: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Australian Medical Imaging Information Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Modality: 2012-2019
Table 123: Australian Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Software Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Australian Medical Imaging Information Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Software Type:
2012-2019
Table 126: Australian Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Software Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 127: Indian Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Modality: 2020 to
2027
Table 128: Indian Medical Imaging Information Systems Historic
Market Review by Modality in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 129: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Modality for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 130: Indian Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Software Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 131: Indian Medical Imaging Information Systems Historic
Market Review by Software Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 132: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Software Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 133: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: South Korean Medical Imaging Information Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Modality: 2012-2019
Table 135: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Software Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: South Korean Medical Imaging Information Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Software Type:
2012-2019
Table 138: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Software Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Medical Imaging
Information Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand by Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in Rest
of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Modality for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Information
Systems Market Share Analysis by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Medical Imaging
Information Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand by Software Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in Rest
of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Software Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Information
Systems Market Share Analysis by Software Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 145: Latin American Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 146: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 148: Latin American Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Modality for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Medical Imaging Information Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Modality:
2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market by Modality: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 151: Latin American Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Software Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Medical Imaging Information Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Software Type:
2012-2019
Table 153: Latin American Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market by Software Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 154: Argentinean Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Modality:
2020-2027
Table 155: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in
Argentina in US$ Thousand by Modality: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 156: Argentinean Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Argentinean Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Software
Type: 2020-2027
Table 158: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in
Argentina in US$ Thousand by Software Type: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 159: Argentinean Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Software Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 160: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in Brazil
by Modality: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Brazilian Medical Imaging Information Systems
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Modality: 2012-2019
Table 162: Brazilian Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Share Analysis by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in Brazil
by Software Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Brazilian Medical Imaging Information Systems
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Software Type:
2012-2019
Table 165: Brazilian Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Share Analysis by Software Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 166: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Mexican Medical Imaging Information Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Modality: 2012-2019
Table 168: Mexican Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Software Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Mexican Medical Imaging Information Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Software Type: 2012-2019
Table 171: Mexican Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Software Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Medical Imaging Information
Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Modality: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in Rest
of Latin America by Modality: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 174: Rest of Latin America Medical Imaging Information
Systems Market Share Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Medical Imaging Information
Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Software Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in Rest
of Latin America by Software Type: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 177: Rest of Latin America Medical Imaging Information
Systems Market Share Breakdown by Software Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 178: The Middle East Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 179: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 181: The Middle East Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Modality:
2020 to 2027
Table 182: The Middle East Medical Imaging Information Systems
Historic Market by Modality in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 183: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Modality
for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 184: The Middle East Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Software
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: The Middle East Medical Imaging Information Systems
Historic Market by Software Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 186: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Software
Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 187: Iranian Market for Medical Imaging Information
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Modality for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Iranian Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Share Analysis by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Iranian Market for Medical Imaging Information
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Software Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Software Type for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Iranian Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Share Analysis by Software Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 193: Israeli Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Modality: 2020-2027
Table 194: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in Israel
in US$ Thousand by Modality: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 195: Israeli Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Israeli Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Software Type:
2020-2027
Table 197: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in Israel
in US$ Thousand by Software Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Israeli Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Software Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Modality for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Medical Imaging Information Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Modality: 2012-2019
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market by Modality: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Software Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Medical Imaging Information Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Software Type:
2012-2019
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Medical Imaging Information Systems
Market by Software Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 205: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Medical Imaging Information
Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Modality:
2012-2019
Table 207: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Modality: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 208: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Software Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Medical Imaging Information
Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Software
Type: 2012-2019
Table 210: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Software Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 211: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in Rest
of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Medical Imaging Information
Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Modality:
2012-2019
Table 213: Rest of Middle East Medical Imaging Information
Systems Market Share Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 214: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in Rest
of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Software Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Medical Imaging Information
Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Software
Type: 2012-2019
Table 216: Rest of Middle East Medical Imaging Information
Systems Market Share Breakdown by Software Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 217: African Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Modality: 2020 to
2027
Table 218: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in Africa
by Modality: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 219: African Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: African Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Software Type:
2020 to 2027
Table 221: Medical Imaging Information Systems Market in Africa
by Software Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 222: African Medical Imaging Information Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Software Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961033/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: