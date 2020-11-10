TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies (SSTech), a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company is hosting a webinar at 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The webinar—“Retiring the Monolith: A Revolutionary Move to Microservices Is in Your Near Future”—focuses on how IT professionals can provide better, faster and more reliable services through microservices over monolith architecture to meet growing, critical business needs.



“Many organizations are following the lead of business pacesetters to develop a strong microservices strategy, because they must address crucial business challenges with agility, efficiency, resiliency and more revenue generation,” said Don Bilbrey, Senior Solutions Architect, System Soft Technologies, and webinar presenter. “We will cover the building blocks for giving life to microservices, providing an understanding of containers, APIs and scalable cloud infrastructure. This path is designed to help organizations get products to market faster and create a powerful debugging plan.”

A recent O’Reilly report shows that 77% of organizations surveyed have been influenced by microservices stalwarts Amazon, Facebook and Google to adopt microservices, with 92% experiencing success. Microservices is projected to grow globally at a 22.5% rate through 2025.

“With projections like that, microservices over monolith architectures must be carefully considered,” Bilbrey added.

Join Bilbrey and SSTech Senior Software Architect Anil Macha as they provide foundational direction, real-world scenarios and a demo to help IT leaders better explore the idea of moving to microservices and specifically learn about the single responsibility principle, isolation, autonomy, data encapsulation and inter-process communication.

For more details and to join the webinar, please register here.

What: Retiring the Monolith: A Revolutionary Move to Microservices Is in Your Near Future; 5 Steps to Microservices in Action Now for Business Agility, Efficiency, Resiliency and More Revenue

Who from SSTech: Don Bilbrey, Senior Solutions Architect; Anil Macha, Senior Software Architect

When: 2:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 12, 2020

Where: Register here to receive a link to the webinar.

About System Soft Technologies

Systems Soft Technologies (SSTech) is a $140-million, privately-held, global technology firm founded in 1999, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company is focused on helping businesses accelerate innovation through the delivery of exceptional IT products, services and solutions. SSTech’s broad range of capabilities contribute to the success of its clients across a myriad of industries and verticals and include digital transformation, application development, data analytics, Big Data, cybersecurity, AI/ML and cloud services and solutions. SSTech expertly combines the right people, processes and technologies, enabling its clients to maximize business value, operational efficiencies and software developer talent through the digital strategies driving today’s businesses to grow. SSTech also incubates new technologies, including two major data analytics startups, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, respectively, next-generation cybersecurity and fintech innovators. Learn more about System Soft Technologies , Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading , or connect, follow and like us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. For industry news, trends and updates, read our blog.

Media Contact Andrea Thomas System Soft Technologies +1 727 723 0801 x337