DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In one of the most uncertain years in education, Cambium Learning® Group has experienced strong growth and momentum, stepping up to help overcome education’s most essential challenges through its digital-centric portfolio of companies. Today the company is announcing key usage metrics across its business units, alongside a new corporate brand identity. The new brand calls attention to education's most fundamental needs, and highlights the company's unique and explicit focus on meeting them through the essential elements of simplicity, certainty and now.



ExploreLearning® Reaches Millions of Math and Science Students

When the COVID-19 pandemic caused school closures in March, Cambium ensured learning continued, making free resources available across its businesses, including Learning A-Z®, ExploreLearning and Voyager Sopris Learning®. These resources have been widely used by the education community — since March, ExploreLearning, a Cambium company that offers online solutions to improve student learning in math and science, reported that 28.7 million Gizmos®, its interactive math and science simulations, launched. The company also celebrated 20.5 million cumulative “Green Light Days,” in its Reflex® math fact fluency program, which indicates a successful completion of a day’s practice.

“We’ve reached a pivotal moment in education, with educators and parents facing increasing uncertainty and complexity,” said John Campbell, CEO, Cambium. “We view this as an opportunity to ensure that teachers are universally supported with effective, simple tools that empower them to reach all students. At Cambium, we want to overcome fear, uncertainty and doubt, and deliver experiences that teachers and students can benefit from today and build on tomorrow.”

Learning A-Z Launches Impact Schools Program

A leading provider of PreK-6 reading, science, and other teaching resources, Learning A-Z began offering free access to its Raz-Kids® online literacy platform and its Headsprout® adaptive reading program early on in the pandemic. More than 475,000 teachers, administrators and parents signed up to access these resources between March and June 2020. To deepen its relationship with educators and better understand the impacts it can make in the classroom, Learning A-Z recently launched its Impact Schools program. The company will collaborate with Kuban Elementary (Phoenix, AZ), select schools in Palm Beach District (Palm Beach, FL), Timber Lakes Elementary (Splendora, TX) and Chatham Charter (Siler City, NC) through the initiative to develop and test products, ideas and practices.

Voyager Sopris Learning’s LETRS® Sets Teachers Up for Literacy Success

As the national conversation continues about reading instruction, school districts are under pressure to ensure teachers have the science-based tools, knowledge and confidence to teach language and literacy skills to all students. Voyager Sopris Learning (VSL) has continued providing critical literacy professional learning to teachers virtually amid the pandemic. Since March, VSL has created 165 unique resources related to COVID-19.

Districts such as Littleton Public Schools in Colorado have relied on VSL’s LETRS professional learning when transitioning to a new Structured Literacy curriculum. The school district recently launched its third cohort of educators with the LETRS program since its initial kick-off in the 2018-2019 school year, which has helped to fill gaps for teachers, ensuring students aren’t struggling with reading due to a lack of systematic and appropriate instruction.



Cambium Expands Digital-Centric Portfolio with Lexia® Learning

In October, Cambium announced it had closed the acquisition of Rosetta Stone®, a world leader in technology-based language and literacy learning. By joining the Cambium house of brands, Rosetta Stone and its literacy education division, Lexia Learning, will be able to reach even more students and teachers. The company has seen tremendous growth this year, with Lexia students completing nearly 36 million hours of literacy learning since March.

Reintroducing Cambium Learning: The Education Essentials Company™

Over the past year, Cambium worked with partners and customers to uncover the unifying ideas that bring its company and product brands together. Cambium’s new identity reflects its aspirational intent: to gather brands that create simplicity, certainty and immediacy for teachers and students. By focusing on these three elements that are most essential to education, Cambium aims to make meaningful progress to help all teachers and students feel valued and supported. The company launched a new website to reflect this direction, and serve as a resource for partners, administrators and educators.

