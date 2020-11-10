SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algolia , the leading Search and Discovery platform, today announced three additions to its executive team: Michelle Adams as Chief Revenue Officer, Jim Schattin as Chief Customer Officer, and Piyush Patel as Chief Strategic Business Development Officer. These leaders will work together to plan and execute on the company’s next phase of growth in the Search and Discovery market.

Algolia’s three new executive hires round out a momentous year filled with innovation and hypergrowth. Trending at over 1.25 trillion search operations per year across over 9,500 customers, Algolia has continued its product innovation with its Algolia AI launch and Winter ‘20 release and added strategic partnerships and integrations with Netlify , OpenAI , and Salesforce Commerce Cloud . Additionally, the company earned prestigious industry accolades, including Forbes’ Next Billion Dollar Startup , CB Insights and Fast Company’s 50 Future Unicorns , and Inc. 5000 —ranking #787. Algolia has continued its momentum since bringing on Bernadette Nixon as its CEO in May of this year.

“I joined Algolia earlier this year with a commitment to help our customers be successful, build upon our amazing company culture, and take the company to new heights,” said Nixon. “Having the right team is key and, therefore, I’m thrilled to welcome Michelle, Jim, and Piyush to our Algolia family. On top of bringing invaluable experience, they are all passionate about helping us extend Algolia’s leadership in Search and Discovery, drive customer success, and build our strategic alliances and partner ecosystem.”

Michelle Adams – Chief Revenue Officer

Adams brings a wealth of experience as Chief Revenue Officer, building sales and running at scale. At Algolia, she is responsible for driving revenue through worldwide alignment across sales, marketing, revenue management, and business development. She most recently served as SVP of Sales for the Americas at Dropbox, where she led direct sales, marketing, channel and customer success to grow its business by 10X in under four years. Prior to Dropbox, Adams was Global Head of Sales for IBM Watson, taking it from inception to nearly half a billion dollars in sales.

“Organizations today are under extreme pressure to deliver the best possible digital experience to consumers. This means implementing solutions that allow them to provide exactly what the end user is looking for, while also offering a delightful user interface,” Adams said. “Algolia achieves this in spades. I’ve never seen a company that better balances technological innovation, while also listening to what the customer actually needs.”

Jim Schattin – Chief Customer Officer

As Chief Customer Officer, Schattin will be invaluable in driving adoption within Algolia’s customer base, bringing a deep understanding of the value of use cases. He comes from Alteryx, where he joined as an early employee and worked his way up to EVP of Customer Success in a high-growth environment, where revenues grew by up to 90% per year. Schattin built the customer success function from scratch helping to grow the Alteryx customer base to over 6,000 customers worldwide representing over $400M in revenue.

“Today’s consumers are search-savvy and expect relevant, personalized digital experiences across all platforms and devices. Algolia understands search from both a brand and consumer point-of-view,” Schattin said. “I look forward to working with Algolia’s impressive roster of customers — from ecommerce brands to media organizations — to listen, understand, and deliver on their search-related needs. I’ve always been a customer advocate, and given Algolia’s customer-centric outlook, I know I’ve joined the right team.”

Piyush Patel – Chief Strategic Business Development Officer

In his role, Patel will oversee alliances with leading software and services companies to drive transformational digital experiences for customers. He has years of experience and broad market perspective, previously serving as global head of SapientNitro’s CMS business, where he drove triple-digit growth. He also managed global alliances for OpenText and assisted with expansion into North America for French DXP company Jahia.

“As Algolia’s developer-first approach fuels the company’s hypergrowth, strategic partnerships will be critical in delivering the world-class search experiences that customers and end users rely on,” Patel said. “I'm thrilled to bring my experience in expanding partner ecosystems with global system integrators and digital agencies, and developing integrations with market-leading technologies to Algolia.”

Helpful Links

About Algolia

Algolia is the Search-as-a-Service platform that enables companies of all sizes to deliver fast and relevant digital experiences that drive real results. With Algolia, consumers are able to find and discover what they want easily across web, mobile and voice. Algolia allows developers and business teams to build and optimize delightful Search and Discovery experiences that increase online engagement, conversion rates and revenue. More than 9,500 companies including Under Armour, Lacoste, Birchbox, Stripe, Slack, Medium, and Zendesk rely on Algolia to manage over 95 billion search queries a month. Algolia is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Paris, London, Tokyo, New York and Atlanta. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com .

Contact

Shannon Campbell

Offleash for Algolia

algolia@offleashpr.com



