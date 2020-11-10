Orlando, Florida, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, today announced that its BrandGraph® platform has crossed a new threshold of analyzing seven million influencer accounts. Officially launched in March 2020, the active index has grown from 4.5 million influencers and 400 million pieces of content to 7 million influencers and 870 million pieces of content in less than a year. Four thousand different brands, across categories ranging from smart speakers to wine, are now available for reporting, with new brands being added to the index daily.



BrandGraph maps and classifies the complex hierarchy of corporation-to-brand relationships by category and associates social content with brands through a proprietary content analysis engine. It aggregates and analyzes content data to provide insights for marketers across their competitive landscapes and surfaces that data through dashboards as well as dynamic reports.

BrandGraph is designed to provide brands with in-depth analysis and performance benchmarking of social media content. It allows marketers to understand who is talking about their brand, what they are saying, and how brands measure up against their competitive set through a myriad of unique performance standards. BrandGraph offers marketers a first of-its-kind analysis of share-of-voice, engagement benchmarking, category spending estimates, influencer identification, and sentiment analysis.

The platform is integrated with Slack and Microsoft Teams. It allows users to monitor the social media content mentioning any brand entity found in the platform. BrandGraph surfaces insights about brands and delivers daily or weekly activity digests directly to the user via the third-party messaging platforms.

BrandGraph Data includes:

Share of Voice

Content Volume Rankings

Top Content by Engagement Count & Rate

Relative Category Content Volume

Influencer Sponsorship Activity for Competitive Set

Sponsored Content Composition

Engagement Counts Over Time

Associated and Tangential Brands

Content Sentiment Analysis

Influencer Engagement Pyramid

Brand Super Fans

Top Organic and Sponsored Influencers

In addition to a standalone application that marketers can license, BrandGraph data classification is integrated within IZEAx Unity Suite and IZEAx Discovery at no added cost to IZEAx customers. IZEAx leverages BrandGraph to analyze millions of social media accounts and visualizes that data through the VizSearch® influencer discovery tool .

Marketers can sign up for an account or download a sample BrandGraph report at izea.com/brandgraph

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of sales activity, revenue and margins based on bookings, plans to increase the size of our sales team, the financial impact of investments in our software business, and continuation of new IZEAx customers and their effect on future sales.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.









Martin Smith IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: ir@izea.com