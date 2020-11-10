Santa Clarita, CA, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clarita once again has a Lice Clinics of America clinic! Husband-and-wife entrepreneurs Hasani and Mayra Thompson recently opened the new location, once again bringing the expert urgent care lice clinic to the community of Santa Clarita.

“We delayed our opening for a few months due to the Coronavirus and social distancing effect on the transmission of lice,” says Hasani. “During the time we found that, like most problems, they do not go away because there is a pandemic. It’s actually the opposite.” The clinic had a soft opening on October 22 and the Thompsons are hoping to have a Grand Opening sometime in November.

The clinic provides screening, diagnosis and treatment for people dealing with head lice using an advanced medical technology called AirAllé®, an FDA-cleared, Class I medical device clinically proven to kill live lice and more than 99 percent of eggs, including lice that are resistant to traditional lice products.

“We have three children and our youngest got lice,” says Mayra by way of explanation of how the couple got into the lice business. “After a week of stress and lack of sleep we found Lice Clinics of America, and our experience was so nice we decided to look into the franchise.”

Before getting involved in the Lice Clinics of America network, Mayra was a restaurant manager and an instructor for paint night events, along with being involved with the PTA at their children’s school and working as a Head Start teacher's assistant. Hasani is a branch manager for a large pest control company in Southern California, while also running the clinic with Mayra.

“We really want to stress to our community that having lice is nothing to be embarrassed by and that it’s actually quite common,” says Hasani. “We’re very excited to serve the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys!”

The AirAllé device uses carefully controlled heated air that is applied to the hair and scalp to dehydrate lice and eggs almost immediately. The entire treatment takes about an hour and is guaranteed to be effective. To date, the AirAllé device has successfully treated over 700,000 cases of head lice worldwide, with a success rate of better than 99 percent.

The Santa Clarita clinic is located at 27225 Camp Plenty Road #1D Santa Clarita, Ca 91351, and is open seven days per week by appointment. To learn more, please visit www.liceclinicssantaclarita.com.

# # #

About Lice Clinics of America

With more than 265 clinics in 20 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.liceclinicsofamerica.com) is the largest network of professional head lice treatment centers in the world. Its patented heated-air device, AirAllé, has effectively performed more than 700,000 head lice treatments. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences, Inc., which is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Lice Clinics of America peatmanbill@gmail.com