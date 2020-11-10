MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-MED Pharma Inc., a Canadian company specializing in dry eye diagnosis and management, announces the launch of tearcheck®, a new Health Canada approved diagnostic and analyzing tool that performs 9 exams in under 10 minutes.



With a significant percentage of the population experiencing the pain and discomfort of dry eye symptoms and that number being on the rise, it is more important than ever to have a sophisticated diagnostic tool that can help eye care professionals quickly and easily screen patients for dry eye and provide reliable diagnostic data to determine the cause of their symptoms.

Designed to create a new standard

The tearcheck® was designed and developed by the French manufacturer E-Swin and offers the newest technological advancements to simplify dry eye diagnosis. The tearcheck® is a fully automatic screening device that has easy to read metrics that provide a visual explanation of patients’ signs and symptoms of dry eye and has a user interface that is intuitive, quick, and easy to use. Combining all the latest evaluation standards for dry eye, tearcheck® can perform 9 examinations in one breakthrough device.

Daniel Hofmann, President of I-MED Pharma stated, “tearcheck® is a fully functional, stand-alone device that is designed specifically for dry eye analysis. It is the perfect complementary device to our dry eye management and treatment product line, and we are proud to be the exclusive Canadian distributor who brings this innovative product to the Canadian eye care community.”

Two revolutionary and totally new exams inside

The tearcheck® offers a comprehensive set of dry eye diagnostic tests in a quick, easy-to-handle, and visual manner that both practitioners and patients can appreciate. Features like Tear Film Stability Evaluation (TFSE®) and Ocular Surface Inflammatory Evaluation (OSIE®) are two new patented tests that this device boasts. In addition, tearcheck® carries out an interactive OSDI questionnaire for eye health, Non-Invasive Breakup Time (NIBUT) testing, meibography in both 2D and 3D, visualization of ocular vessels for eye redness testing, enlarged image capture for possible signs of demodex presence, tear meniscus height evaluation, and an abortive blinking test. This extensive set of tests provided by tearcheck® can easily help eye care practitioners detect any cause of dry eyes in a matter of minutes.

Ease of use

The tearcheck® comes completely equipped with a PC inside which allows for flexible, stand-alone use. Set up is simple and no external connection is required. The attached touch-screen tablet is connected wirelessly. Results of examinations can be reported immediately to be shown directly to the patient on the tablet, sent wirelessly to the printer, or exported via USB connection. Last, but not least – a medical grade table is included.

The tearcheck® has easy, self-explanatory features and an integrated patient management system that allows multiple users to seamlessly browse, export, and print patient data. As Dr. Luca Vigo of Carones Vision in Italy states, “tearcheck is easy to use and very impressive for patients, showing them the results and allowing a better therapy compliance”!

The all-new tearcheck® achieves high-quality results with high-accuracy thanks to a fully automatic analysis and high-speed imaging that employs dual high-definition cameras. The tearcheck® also lets practitioners enjoy great efficiency in all its forms: no additional staff or equipment required, no special training required, no special light conditions needed, and a total of 9 exams that can be done in less than 10 minutes.

About ESW Vision

Established in 2017 as part of E-Swin Group in France, ESW Vision handles the international distribution of E-Swin´s dry eye management product line. ESW Vision is unique in offering cross-industry solutions for dry eye with applications possible in various practitioner groups in ophthalmology and optometry. ESW Vision provides complete dry eye management equipment to diagnose (tearcheck®) and to treat (E-Eye/tearstim®) dry eyes.

www.esw-vision.com | www.keepyoureyesfit.com

About E-Swin

E-Swin, founded in 2007, is a leading French company in the development and manufacturing of ISO-certified, high-tech medical grade products, registered and available in more than 50 countries worldwide. E-Swin Group’s headquarters is in Houdan (France), with export offices in Sydney (Australia), Linz (Austria) and New York (USA).

www.e-swin.com

About I-MED Pharma

I-MED Pharma is a privately held Canadian company, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, servicing Canadian ophthalmologists, optometrists, and the global eye care community.

As a research-based firm with the vision to be the most important dry eye and ocular surface disease company in the world, I-MED Pharma provides innovative OSD & surgical solutions to the global optometry and ophthalmology community. Through the years, I-MED Pharma has continuously invested heavily in R&D and has created unique and effective products for ophthalmic surgery and for the management of dry eye disease.

I-MED Pharma offers a complete range of ocular surface disorder products, including diagnostic tools, artificial tears, ocular hygiene cleansers, punctum plugs, nutritional supplements, therapeutic accessories, as well as the E-Eye IRPL®, a long-lasting solution designed specifically for the treatment of dry eyes due to Meibomian Gland Dysfunction.

For more information, please email media@imedpharma.com or visit www.imedpharma.com.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9a8a5d8-c885-4fdf-8b55-bf0de8579b96