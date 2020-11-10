Dublin, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cosmeceuticals Market Outlook 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The advent of cosmeceuticals has revolutionized the Cosmetic and Personal Care Industry. These beauty products have the ability to resolve the cause of imperfections rather than covering them. Due to this ability, the share of cosmeceuticals is incessantly increasing in the Cosmetic and Personal Care Industry. It is anticipated that the global cosmeceuticals market will reach US$ 72.2 Billion by 2022. The growth of the market is majorly driven by the rising desire of people to maintain healthy skin without using chemicals. The common ingredients used in the preparation of cosmeceuticals are investigated in the report.



The report, "Global Cosmeceuticals Market Outlook 2022", provides an insight into the current and future prospective of this market. This report covers the major trends and drivers and their impact on the market. The report also discusses some of the restraints that can hinder the growth of the market.



The major application areas of cosmeceuticals include skincare, hair care, and injectables. Skincare is the largest application area of cosmeceuticals followed by hair care. In skincare, market anti-aging products account for the largest share. This large share can be attributed to the rising desire among 35+ age group people to have youthful skin. The injectables market is expected to witness the highest growth from 2018-2022. This growth is likely to be driven by the incessant launch of new and improved injectables, such as solid HA fillers, in the market. The report provides the current and forecasted market for each of the application areas of cosmeceuticals.



Moreover, the report also contains the markets for the major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is the largest market and is also expected to witness the highest growth. The major reasons for the high growth are the rising disposable income of this region coupled with the increasing appearance consciousness among people. North America and Europe are expected to grow at a modest rate due to the launch of new and innovative products in this market. The report also provides market sizes for the major countries including the US, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, and India.



The company profiles segment in this report is entirely devoted to profiling leading companies of the cosmeceuticals industry, including some major players like Croda International Plc., Unilever, Procter & Gamble, L'Oreal, Johnson & Johnson, Elementis, Beiersdorf, Shiseido, and Avon. This segment provides you the access to the new launched products, recent developments, and strengths and weaknesses of these companies to deliver a clear understanding/view of the competitive landscape.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Global Cosmeceuticals Overview

3.1 Cosmeceuticals Ingredients

3.1.1 Antioxidants

3.1.2 Enzymes

3.1.3 Proteins and Peptides

3.1.4 Botanical Actives

3.1.5 Other Cosmeceuticals Chemicals



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Ageing Population and Increasing Consumer Awareness

4.1.2 Adoption and Affordability of Cosmeceuticals in Emerging Economies

4.1.3 Growing Demand for Natural Ingredients

4.1.4 Emerging Need for Multi-Functional Products

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Lax Regulations

4.2.2 High Cost of Branded Cosmeceuticals

4.2.3 Impact of Global Economic Downturn on Premium Products

4.3 Market Trend

4.3.1 Consumers Opting for Sustainable Products

4.3.2 Nano Technology Boosting the Anti-Aging Skin Care Market

4.3.3 Growing Mergers and Acquisitions

4.3.4 Digital Marketing: Gaining Momentum

4.3.5 Rising Focus towards Male Grooming Products



5. Global Cosmeceuticals Market Outlook to 2022



6. Market by Segment

6.1 Skin Care

6.1.1 Anti-Aging

6.1.2 Skin Whitening

6.1.3 Sun Care

6.1.4 Professional Skin Care

6.1.5 Acne Care

6.1.6 Others

6.2 Hair Care

6.2.1 Hair Growth Products

6.2.2 Anti-Dandruff Products

6.2.3 Others

6.3 Injectable

6.3.1 Botulinum Toxin-Based Injectable Cosmeceuticals

6.3.2 Dermal Fillers

6.3.3 Others

6.4 Others Cosmeceuticals Products

6.4.1 Lip Care

6.4.2 Tooth Whitening

6.4.3 Anti-Cellulite/Body Slimming Preparations

6.4.4 Others



7. Market by Region



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Croda International Plc

8.2 Johnson & Johnson

8.3 L'Oreal

8.4 Procter & Gamble

8.5 Avon

8.6 Shiseido

8.7 Beiersdorf

8.8 Elementis

8.9 Unilever

