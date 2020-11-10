SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group Ltd. (“Westland”) is pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition of MIG Insurance Group, effective November 6, 2020. This acquisition supports Westland’s expansion strategy to serve more communities in Manitoba and across Canada.



MIG Insurance Group is headquartered in Portage La Prairie, Manitoba. Founded in 1995, it has eight branches throughout Manitoba. Their professional advisors provide residential, auto, life, travel, recreation, farm, and commercial insurance services. With this acquisition, Westland will be adding over 50 employees in Manitoba.

“We’re excited to be expanding our footprint in Manitoba with such a prominent and well-respected broker, and we are fortunate to be partnering with MIG’s owners, the Gilbert family, in a province that’s very important to Westland,” said Jamie Lyons, President & COO of Westland Insurance. “MIG is an innovative, digitally advanced brokerage focussed on providing product solutions that exceed customer expectations. We look forward to serving our customers in Manitoba, and would like to welcome the whole MIG team to the Westland family.”

“This is a great fit for MIG and we are thrilled to be joining Westland Insurance,” said Brian Gilbert, President & CEO of MIG Insurance Group Ltd. “Our values align and both companies share a deep commitment to our communities, and I know that our customers and employees will greatly benefit from this partnership.”

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. With a national network of 150 locations and over 1,600 employees, the company continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expert advice to home, business, farm, life, and auto insurance clients. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit www.westlandinsurance.ca

